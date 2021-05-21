The Greek chroma, Rocío Carrasco, the Power Rangers … these are the memes of the second Eurovision semifinal

This Thursday, La 2 de Televisión Española broadcast the second semifinal of Eurovision 2021. For the audience, this was marked by the references to Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive. And it is that, three artists who have collaborated with the format were presented.

One of them was Switzerland, with the ballad Tout l’Universe by Djon’s Tears, introduction to the docuseries. On the other hand, there is the Bulgarian Victoria, who went to the Mediaset set and performed Growing up is getting old at the beginning of one of the chapters. Finally, the French Barbara Pravi with Voilà, who did not face the semi-final for belonging to the Big 5, but went through the gala.

The selected ones from the second semifinal completed Iceland, Greece, Finland, San Marino, Serbia, Albania, Moldova … and Portugal, who opted for English for the first time and was a hit with The Black Mamba’s Love Is On My Side.

Also noteworthy is the case of Iceland, which was unable to perform live after one of the group’s singers, Daði and Gagnamagnið, test positive for COVID-19. However, despite the bump, he qualified without problems.

This completes the list of candidates to win Eurovision 2021, at a gala to be held this Saturday, May 22 in the Netherlands. Candidates from the UK, Spain and France were interviewed in the semifinal by Dona Nikkie de Jagger, better known as Nikkie Tutorials, leading to many jokes about the height difference between the presenter and the performers.

Other aspects were also highly commented, such as the green chroma of Greece, the empowerment of the Serbian girls – who make up the group Hurricane- or the rhythm of Flo-Rida by the hand of San Marino. On the other hand, in this semifinal they had to say goodbye to the festival Estonia, Czech Republic, Poland, Georgia, Latvia, Austria and Denmark. These are the best memes that the second semifinal of Eurovision 2021 has left.

The chroma of Greece

‘Eurovision, tell the truth to stay alive’

The tranquility of Georgia

Reasonable similarities)

Jagger’s Great Dona Nikkie