The UEFA sanctioned the Manchester City in the middle of February with one of the greatest punishments recorded so far in football. A fine of 30 million euros and two seasons without competing in Europe, without the desired Champions League. The recurring fouls with the Fair Play Financial During the years between 2012 and 2016 they brought the European football body to such a point: they had systematically inflated their accounts with Arab sponsorships.

The sanction is still in force and the Manchester City announced hours later that it was appealing the decision to all the competent bodies, including the TAS, the Court of Arbitration for Sport – although before he wanted to sit down to negotiate the fine, although without success. The objective of the citizens is none other than to reduce that time of sanction, aware of the mistake made, they would appeal so that the veto in Europe was one and not two years.

But those of Manchester have found these days with the enemy at home. The Daily Mail publishes these days the existing plans between the leading teams in the Premier League for the fine and sanction to go forward by UEFA. He points out that eight of the top ten ranked in the English league, with the exception of Sheffield United and the obviousness of the City, would have joined forces and written a letter individually, that is, eight letters – to the same law firm so that they would send the TAS the request of this bloc to not accept the appeals that the leaders of the Manchester City.

So, Liverpool, Leicester, Chelsea, Manchester United, Wolverhampton, Tottenham, Arsenal and Burnley would be the eight clubs that would have made a direct request to TAS so that it does not pass a sentence in favor of the citizens. The trial, pending and delayed as a result of, among other things, the coronavirus crisis, has not yet taken place and, according to the aforementioned newspaper, the TAS has no record of Manchester City’s appeals, they have not yet formulated them.

The team block, all candidates for the place for the Champions League which at this moment has won the City for sporting merits, it would be in the fight to continue the sanction of the UEFA. The clubs understand that it is unfair that in the Etihad have incurred on numerous occasions the Fair Play Financial and this has not been properly sanctioned, hence they request that the fine and punishment by the European body continue.