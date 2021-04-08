The greatness of ‘Chocolatito’ González is yet to be written

The fight between Juan Francisco Estrada (Left) and Román González (Right) was quite a spectacle, which made the figure of both gladiators grow.Matchroom Boxing.

By NICOLÁS ESPINOSA SERRANO

The greatness of a fighter is not only measured by the titles he obtains, but by the contributions he has made to boxing during his career. Some analysts determine the height of a boxer only if he is admitted to the famous hall of fame in Canastota (New York), or other similar ones.

In this sense, they do not take into account the fact that in the group of coaches, as often happens, there is subjectivity and priority is given to those who have made their career, mainly in the United States. There are exceptions, but they are very specific.

