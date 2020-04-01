The born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and who has a record of 26-14 and deserves 5 times of the Knockout of the Night and once Performance of the Night, in addition to being Champion Semi Complete Weight from the UFC, Vitor Belfort, he turned 43 years old today.

Today I am 43 years old. Look how my family woke me up. This is the GREATEST WEALTH a man can have. Money, fame, and power can never buy the most valuable asset anyone can have: A HEALTHY FAMILY.

Belfort had his last fight against his compatriot Lyoto Machida, at the UFC 224 event that was held on May 12, 2018 in his hometown, then announced his retirement. He currently has a signed contract with the Asian company ONE Championship.

Congratulations to Vitor !!! And enjoy your best gift … a healthy family.