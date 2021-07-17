The greatest story ever told. ‘Ultra City Smiths’ trailer

AMC presents the official trailer of ‘Ultra City Smiths’, television series created by Steven Conrad – head of Amazon’s ‘Patriot’ (among other interesting things) – with the complicity of Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (‘Robot Chicken’), the production company and animation studio owned by Seth Green, Matthew Senreich , John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner.

Made using stop-motion animation, the series revolves around the investigation of the mysterious disappearance of the most famous tycoon from the fictional metropolis of Ultra City by two intrepid detectives.

Jimmi Simpson and DaVine Joy Randolph head a wide vocal cast that also includes Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Alia Shawkat, Terry O’Quinn, Debra Winger, Tim Meadows, Melissa Villaseor, Jason Mantzoukas or John C. Reilly, among others.

The series will be pre-released in the United States this Thursday, July 22, on AMC +, the premium streaming package that includes AMC itself, Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited, being that it will not premiere on the company’s linear channel. until next fall, without us knowing if AMC itself will also release it in our country.