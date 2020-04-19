It was on April 19, 1960 that the Copa Libertadores da América saw the ball roll for the first time. Peñarol’s Uruguayan 7-1 win over Jorge Wilstermann from Bolivia started the history of the biggest club competition in South America.

Luizão is the Brazilian with the most goals in the history of Libertadores (Photo: Press Release / Corinthians)

Uruguayans, by the way, would be the first champions of the dispute, taking the cup when they beat Olímpia, from Paraguay, in the decision. Ecuadorian Alberto Spencer, from Peñarol, was the top scorer in that edition and is still the best scorer in the history of Libertadores. There were 54 goals in 88 games for the striker who made history on the continent mainly during the 1960s.

To get a sense of Spencer’s achievement, Fernando Morena, second in the ranking, scored “only” 37 goals – 17 less – in 77 matches. The Uruguayan, interestingly, was the Ecuadorian successor in the Peñarol attack in the 70s.

Among the Brazilians, Luizão stands out, the only one to appear among the ten greatest scorers in the history of the competition. The center forward competed against Libertadores with the shirts of Vasco, Corinthians, Grêmio and São Paulo, scoring 29 times in 42 performances.

LARGEST ARTILLERIES IN THE HISTORY OF LIBERTADORES



1º – Alberto Spencer – Ecuadorian – 54 goals

2nd – Fernando Morena – Uruguayan – 37 goals

3rd – Pedro Rocha – Uruguayan – 36 goals

4th – Daniel Ónega – Argentine – 31 goals

5th – Julio Morales – Uruguayan – 30 goals

6th – Luizão – Brazilian – 29 goals

Anthony de Ávila – Colombian – 29 goals

Juan Sarnari – Argentine – 29 goals

9 ° – Artime – Argentine – 28 goals

10th – Beto Acosta – Argentine – 27 goals

Oswaldo Ramirez – Peruvian – 27 goals

