No one can accuse Donald Trump of not taking risky actions, perhaps, that is why, on June 20, his first political rally is scheduled to resume his political campaign towards reelection, later this year. The event would not be anything special, with its campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” and in a state of the American Midwest, in which it enjoys wide popularity. So far there is nothing out of the ordinary, but what is absolutely out of the ordinary for 2020 is that it is the first major mass event in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

It is a bet worthy of a high roller table in Las Vegas. The risks are soaring and the potential profit is too. Trump fans will be waiting to see their leader emerging triumphant, in the middle of a world in which massive events have disappeared, but also the rivals and critics of the politician will be waiting for any mistake to capitalize on him. Amid the purely political part are the potential risks to those attending this rally.

The presence at the rally of the President of the United States is expected to far exceed the capacity of the venue. The organizers of the Donald Trump campaign claim to have received more than 1 million requests for income to an arena that has a maximum capacity of 20 thousand people. It is a resounding success in the midst of quarantine. Each of the participants will be awarded sanitizing gel and face mask. I do not know is talking about reducing the capacity of the place.

The experiment is fascinating in the midst of the worst health crisis in the last 100 years. The United States is by far the deadliest country in the world, and remains at high risk of contagion. And yet, a million people want to go see their political leader, ignoring the risks to their health. Why?

In this polarized world, both political parties do not seem to care much about reality but rather about the sense of belonging. Trump’s rivals seem focused on talking about the act’s irresponsibility, while fans justify its validity and minimize health risks. It seems that situation of the hard-fought soccer match in which there was some controversial arbitration decision. The fans of each team will inevitably have the same opinion in favor or against a penalty that affected or favored them.

The Trump campaign event in Oklahoma will also have repercussions for political and other events in the rest of the world. Perhaps it is the inspiration for more mass events or for them to definitely continue to be canceled until a cure for COVID-19 is found. Similarly, we can expect the Tulsa event to generate a significant amount of buzz on social media. Surely, on the day of the event, the topic will be the most relevant in the United States and a matter of analysis for weeks or months. It doesn’t matter if you are for or against it, the June 20 event will give a lot to talk about.

To a certain extent, the Trump campaign has already been capitalizing on the event for weeks. The arguments for and against the event have been the subject of extensive debate. The event was originally scheduled for June 19, the date of the commemoration of a massacre of Afro-descendants in Tulsa, which was considered an affront to the African-American community and forced them to change the date. Even with the change, it continues to be the subject of extensive debate as it is the only massive public event in the midst of a pandemic worldwide.

There is no doubt that the Tulsa event is a risky political action. If it is successful and contagions do not skyrocket in the city, it will help test the case for the reopening of the economy and the end of quarantine, but if the event triggers health problems in Tulsa, as local authorities fear, perhaps it represents a determining factor against the reelection of President Trump.

In any case, it will only take a couple of weeks to know if it was worth taking the health risk or not. The world will be waiting for what happens in Oklahoma with this commitment to political marketing.

