The greatest Non Stop adventure on pedals

05/25/2021 at 10:56 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Non Stop Madrid -Tajo International- Lisbon will celebrate from 2 to 4 July its 8th edition consolidating itself as a benchmark in the calendar of national Mountain Bike tests. A hard-won prestige thanks to its new NON STOP format, which allows participants to pedal day and night, finding new incentives on the bike. The Registrations are open until June 17 or when the last available numbers finish.

MTB enthusiasts have an essential appointment on the first weekend of July. An exciting weekend where cyclists cross the Iberian Peninsula in teams of up to 4 participants, by relays and without mandatory stops, in an unprecedented challenge that promises an adventure and a new experience, unique in its format along a journey practically to be explored.

We are talking about a 770 km route, distance that separates the starting line in Madrid from Villanueva del Pardillo, of the final goal, already in the Portuguese country. Hundreds of kilometers through the Iberian Peninsula through forest paths and trails, along routes as attractive as the Sierra de Gredos or the Jerte Valley to follow the path of the Tagus River that will take them to Portugal. The teams must travel the Autonomous Communities of Madrid, Castilla y León and Extremadura, until they reach the final goal in Alenquer (Lisbon), in a maximum time of 55 hours.

A itinerary of great natural beauty that hides in each of the Hydration Stations, provided with liquid and solid supplies, one of the essential supports for the participants. Each of the 9 municipalities that host HE, separated by a distance of between 65 and 80 km, turn to a test that they already feel is typical of their municipality. Its main objective is that the participants receive the necessary support to regain strength, carry out the relays and continue on the road. A great festive atmosphere that brings together thousands of citizens and is transmitted to the participants, turning the convoy of the test into a great citizen party.

Its revolutionary NON STOP format, either by teams of 2, 3 or 4 participants or alone – a challenge reserved only for those who have previously completed the DUO Category test-, it is precisely one of the great attractions of the competition. The strategy to be followed by each team is key, and it is essential to determine which section will best suit each team member in order to arrive within the 55-hour time limit. Teamwork, camaraderie and trust between the participants of each group become the fundamental pillars to face the test.

One of the great incentives that, in addition, make it an unprecedented career, is the fact that pedal at night. It is a singular privilege, with hours of silence only broken by the thousand sounds of nature as the only companion, under a starry sky, along rural roads that give the participant the opportunity to find himself.

The test will have a logistical deployment that will mobilize more than 100 people in the organization. Among the security measures, the geolocation devices that the organization gives to each participant will be used, and that allows the CP Course to know at all times, at which point of the circuit each cyclist is.

The Non Stop Madrid-Tajo Internacional- Lisbon guarantees its participants 55 hours of pure adrenaline, companionship, anecdotes, unique experiences and new experiences in an incomparable adventure, along a journey practically to be explored. An exciting challenge that will test the physical and mental strength of the participants, who each year add followers, not only in Spain, but also internationally.

Along the way, perhaps many hours of sleep will be left behind, but what will surely remain forever will be the irreplaceable memory of a unique personal adventure that will have culminated in the final goal of the Bem- vindos in Portuguese.