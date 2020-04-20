With no ball rolling, due to the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, Libertadores completed 60 years of history. That Sunday, April 19, the competition celebrated the sixth anniversary of its first game: Peñarol 7×1 Jorge Wilstermann.

Luizão was Vasco’s top scorer in the conquest in 98 (PEDRO UGARTE / .)

Photo: Lance!

Since then, 5,743 games have taken place and 15,217 goals have been scored. Many of them by Brazilian players. Because of this, taking advantage of the date, we decided to bring here the list of the 15 greatest goalscorers born in Brazil who have already passed through the competition. Check out the top 15:

GREATEST BRAZILIAN GOALERS IN THE LIBERATORS



1º – Luizão – 29 goals in 42 games

2nd – Palhinha * – 25 goals in 30 games

3rd – Célio Taveira – 22 goals in 43 games

4th – Jairzinho – 21 goals in 36 games

5th – Guilherme – 19 goals in 27 games

Ricardo Oliveira – 19 goals in 34 games

7th – Sérgio João ** – 18 goals in 22 games

Fred – 18 goals in 33 games

Tita – 18 goals in 43 games

Marcelinho Carioca – 18 goals in 49 games

11th – Pele – 17 goals in 15 games

Robinho – 17 goals in 45 games

13th – Zico – 16 goals in 20 games

Leandro Damião – 16 goals in 21 games

Julinho *** – 16 goals in 60 games

* Palhinha, an idol of Cruzeiro, who played for the club in the 70s, not his namesake who also played for the Minas Gerais team in the 90s.

** Sérgio João is a Brazilian native of Bolivia. In Brazil, he played for Madureira, América, Americano and Tupi. In Bolivia, it stood out in Bolívar.

*** Julinho is Brazilian from Peru. He went through Vitória and Flamengo in the mid-80s before going to Peru, where he became an idol at Sporting Cristal.

See too:

Check out who only defended a shirt in his career