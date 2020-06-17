‘The favorite’ made series, or something that may seem like it. That in fact it may seem like a lot. And if it seems it is not by chance, because that seems to be what it is, basically. In essence, and in practice. Without that personal burr of the filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos that reminded us so much of Stanley Kubrick, but with the firm and solid imprint of a great television production worthy of the court of a King. Russia is supposed, even if they have to tell us often so that we do not forget it. Because more than Russians they seem British.

Very British.

‘The Great’ is a satirical, eminently comical drama about how a certain Sofia Federica Augusta von Anhalt-Zerbst came to be more popularly known as Catherine the Great. Above the corpse, or the person of Peter III of Russia, of course. A production freely inspired by real events in which any resemblance to reality can be as tested as in a Quentin Tarantino film; or without going any further, in ‘Damn basterdos’ or ‘Once upon a time in … Hollywood’. It is not a coincidence, nor is it a necessity.

That here, in short, we have come to the same thing as those who go to ‘El hormiguero’, to have fun. As Nicholas Hoult undoubtedly amuses himself in the hilarious role of the aforementioned Peter III, an argument quite in favor of why the Monarchy should not be hereditary. As surely Elle Fanning is amused, as we enter the debate, an argument in favor in this case about why it is better for the Monarchy to be hereditary. Basically both are two sides of the same coin. Actually, mere mortals.

It is perhaps the most interesting debate proposed by ‘The Great’ although it is somewhat background: Everyone wants to be close to power but nobody wants to be responsible. Not everyone is aware of what it means, much less everyone is prepared for it. To say something that in reality the series does not have to count: It is a satire, neither necessarily realistic, nor necessarily transcendent in any way. As if after all ‘Veep’ had some intention of becoming the flip side of ‘The West Wing of the White House’.

An elegant, light, and highly delicious satire set in an era in history when everyone seems British, including these seemingly un-Russian. You don’t have to be purists. You should not take it seriously, no more than necessary. After all, even in ‘Versailles’ the mother tongue was English, as it is in a ‘The Great’ that could go through a BBC series if it weren’t for the fact that the English seem to have no sense of humor for these things. And now, I know they have it. But it still doesn’t seem like they have it.

Anyway, ‘The Favorite’ made series, or something that may seem like it. Not coincidentally, the writer of that one is the creator of this production whose first season is a pleasure, in a successful, acidic, intelligent and vigorous satire -which is not comedy, much less drama or thriller of the period- about how things palace … are, were or could be. A satire that, as proof of his tonal and spiritual success, reduces almost everything to a bunch of opportunists, greedy … and fools. Or as if ‘Silicon Valley’ was developed in ‘Versailles’.

And they were all very British.