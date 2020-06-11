There will be news of the Cyanide game next July. Expected on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

It’s been months since we knew anything about the new Werewolf video game: The Apocalypse developed by Cyanide, but the team has taken advantage of the IGN Summer of Gaming celebration to unveil a new trailer and specify details and dates for future news. Although the clip has allowed us to meet Cahal, the protagonist Garou, the reality is that he has opted for a CGI video without showing any news about the playable development of the work.

The Nacon Connect 2020 next July 7th serve to publicize new details of the game. It will put us in the shoes of Cahal, a garou who participates in the great conflict between the werewolves and Endron, a powerful oil company that is putting Gaia in check and that is controlled by Wyrm himself. The spectacular trailer, although sparing in the playable, serves to give us an idea of ​​the context, motivations and story of the protagonist.

For what has been specified in past appointments, the game mixes action and role in a production in which the protagonist can take advantage of each of the different forms of werewolf that its protagonist can adopt. There will be sections of bitter combat, but also moments of exploration and infiltration. The title is scheduled to premiere in PS4, Xbox One and PC, but undated for now. We are likely to know something new at Nacon Connect 2020.

Werewolf: Apocalypse coexists in the universe of World of Darkness with other famous franchises that have already trodden the territory of the video game as Vampire: The Masquerade. White wolf, leaders after the license, made concrete a few months ago their intention to enter new playful proposals in the video game industry, which has opened the door to the return of Vampire with Bloodlines 2 or other minor projects inspired by its brand.

