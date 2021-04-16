The great villain we almost saw in Wonder Woman 1984

Share

While they were preparing the Wonder Woman 1984 film, they came up with the appearance of a very different villain from Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord.

The movie Wonder Woman 1984 It could be very different, since Geoff johns He helped write the script and talked about the movie’s villain. Pedro Pascal has become one of the most important players today thanks to Narcos, Game of Thrones or The MandalorianHe also did a great job on the movie of Dc comics, but initially they considered using the Duke of Deception.

Geoff johns He said: “We had been thinking about using the Duke of Deception, but it seemed like we had already made a god in the first movie when Ares (God of War) appeared. And we did not want to be repetitive with another god ”.

Director Patty Jenkins wanted to follow that line, too.

“They wanted to hire me just to be there. they wanted me to walk on set as a woman, because it was their story and their vision. ” Patty Jenkins said. “And my ideas? They didn’t even want to read my script. There was so much mistrust in a different way of doing things and a different point of view. So that was definitely happening, even when I first joined Wonder Woman it was like, Uhh, yeah, okay, but let’s do it another way. But I was like: Women don’t want to see that. She’s tough and cuts people’s heads off… I’m a Wonder Woman fan, that’s not what we’re looking for. Still, I could feel that trembling nervousness from his side of my point of view. “

During the filming of Wonder Woman 1984 it was also speculated that we would see Hades, the God of the Underworld, that’s why the movie could be a kind of version of Orpheus and Eurydice, changing roles. Since it would be Diana prince (Gal Gadot) who would go find Hell to Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Although in the end they could not be together for not fulfilling what was promised. A very beautiful and tragic love story that would have changed the plot of Wonder Woman 1984 It was about a stone that grants wishes.

Share