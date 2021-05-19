the great technology event returns to the virtual format due to the “uncertainties” of the pandemic

IFA 2021 has lasted one month. Last April, the great technology event in Berlin announced its intention to be held physically during the first week of September, but today the IFA organization has announced that they are returning to the virtual format due to the “uncertainties” of the pandemic.

“Several global health metrics did not move as quickly in the right direction as expected, since the rapid emergence of new variants of COVID-19, for example in South Asia, to the continuing uncertainties about the speed of the launch of vaccination all over the world, “the organization explains in a statement.

IFA retracts the decision a month later

Due to this and after consulting with the authorities and health experts, IFA has decided that its face-to-face event at the Messe Berlin venue is canceled and they are already targeting IFA 2022.

The decision of IFA, the largest technology event in Europe, adds more uncertainty at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which despite the various casualties still maintains the decision to celebrate physically. Companies such as Samsung, Lenovo, Nokia or Ericsson have expressed that they will not physically participate in these events.

Large companies that stay away from these congresses and whose insurance cancellation will have influenced the decision to cancel the physical celebration.

