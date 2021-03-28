The great talk of Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso in the Bahrain standings: “‘Oxidao’!”

That Carlos Sainz the first classification of the 2021 season of Formula 1 among the top ten was the minimum required and foreseeable. The noticeable improvement of the engine Ferrari has allowed the Scuderia to make a leap in its possibilities, so the 8th from Madrid even knows little seen that his partner Charles Leclerc part this Sunday 4th.

It was less predictable to see Fernando Alonso in that Q3. The bad feelings left by the Alpine in the practice sessions on Friday and Saturday, it significantly lowered expectations, especially of those who did not realize in the preseason that the A521 is not much less to fight from the beginning in the upper zone.

The Alonso factor is key. Few drivers in the recent history of motorsport are able to squeeze more performance out of a car even without actually holding it in hand. Not even that this was his first F1 qualification in two and a half years took away one iota of his competitiveness, and whoever had retained: a Esteban Ocon It has already left him with the face of few friends on the first Saturday they share. The French fell in Q1 and the Spanish went to Q3, without going too far but without rushing too much.

Alonso’s good work was congratulated and congratulated by many, including Sainz himself. He did it live while both were in the press ‘corralito’. The two-time champion was about to speak into the microphones of DAZN F1 when the Ferrari driver approached him and they chatted for a few moments starring in a curious chat.

“It went well, didn’t it? You bastard! You have given a good ranking. To have been unemployed for two years … “Sainz joked as he hugged Alonso. “‘Rust’!”, ironized Alonso, who was sensed the smile under the mask.

Sainz and Alonso will put aside their friendship this Sunday, as they both go out together. The same start will be the first match, and there Alpine admits that he will have a small handicap: It has been two and a half years without making an F1 start.

“Make a good start, a good reaction to the traffic light … I haven’t done a start like this in a long time, in the WEC and Indy they are launched starts. Without promising anything, but I’m going to do the best possible race. If I’m 7th, welcome. If I’m 12th, there have been 11 better cars, “he said.