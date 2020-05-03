The economic impact of the quarantine caused by the coronavirus health crisis has caused the different teams in the ACB Basketball League to have to reorganize their respective budgets and to reduce staff for the coming seasons, and thus to halt some of the signings that were intended to be made in the transfer market.

One of them is the one who wanted to do the Real Madrid by Pablo Laso. The white club wanted to blow up the transfer window with the signature of Shane larkin, one of the best players currently in Europe. The Euroleague runner-up with Anadolu Efes has ended up renewing with the Turkish team, since they could afford to take over their new contract (even with the 30-40% reduction in the budget announced by the president of Efes himself).

“Reading different types of pick and roll defense.”

By Shane Larkin. Individual tactic and technique of the most unbalanced player on the European continent. pic.twitter.com/NdcSNphdy1 – Luis Canales (@luisbasket) April 4, 2020

