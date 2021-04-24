The great showdown of the Marvel Universe

Share

It always hits a lot when two Avengers face each other, but without a doubt the new battle of Thor vs Captain America will be something very epic.

The Marvel writer, Donny cates, will start a new story called “Revelations” with the artist Michele Bandini this summer. In addition, the cover of Olivier Coipel in order to Thor # 15 shows a brutal fight between the God of Thunder and the Captain America.

“July will see the start of a new arc in Donny Cates’ acclaimed Thor run, Revelations.” Marvel Comics explains in a statement. Teaming up with Cates for this new story will be guest artist Michele Bandini (King in Black: Spider-Man), replacing series regular Nic Klein, who will return for the next arc. Seen on the stunning new cover of the legendary Thor from artist Olivier Coipel and colourist Matt Wilson, Revelations will bring many surprises, including an explosive fight between Thor and Captain America. “

What will this story be about?

Marvel’s official synopsis for Thor # 15:

“Donald Blake’s wounds have yet to heal, and the new Hel is on the move! With all the inhabitants back in Asgard, and the presence of Odin who returned after being away for so long… An air of tension now sits on the throne! Father and son. Odin and Thor. Is this relationship doomed forever and what does it mean for the Ten Kingdoms? Join Donny Cates and guest artist Michele Bandini (KING IN BLACK: SPIDER-MAN) for the start of a new arc that shakes Midgard: Revelations! ”

A pity that they do not explain why there will be a confrontation between Thor Y Captain America, but what is clear is that it will be spectacular for the amount of talent they have gathered for this story.

Who do you think would win in a fight between Thor and Captain America? Leave us your comments below.

Share