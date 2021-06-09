The great shock arrives

Jun 10, 2021 at 12:16 AM CEST

Jaume Pujol-Galceran

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are already where they wanted since they arrived in Paris. Face to face in the great Roland Garros clash. The world number 1 against the 13-time Roland Garros champion. The appointment will be this Friday (not before 5.30 pm, Euosport).

The two saved the last step of the quarterfinals. Nadal to reach the penultimate round of the tournament for the 14th time since 2005 that he won the first title after beating Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 and 6-4. And with more suffering, hours later, Djokovic achieved it against the Italian Matteo Berrettini by 6-3, 6-2 and 6-7 (5-7) and 7-5. It will be the 59th confrontation between the Mallorcan and the Serbian.

At the moment the world number 1 dominates 29-28, although in Paris he has only managed to beat him once, in the quarterfinals of 2015.

“NI PUNETERA GRACE”

The draw matched them in the same area of ​​the table and only one can go to the final. Nadal to defend the title of champion and win his 21st Grand Slam. Djokovic to get closer, with 19, to the record shared by Nadal and Federer.

“The bloody reality is that I am not amused. I preferred to play the final with Djokovic. The finals are more special even if you play against Novak, but we have had to face each other in the semifinals. I am number 3 and there are two better than me. He will be a rival. very difficult. I hope to be ready to give it my all. Djokovic is a very tough opponent “Nadal said after getting rid of Schwartzman.

It was not easy for Nadal. The Argentine tennis player demanded him during the first three sets. He was brave, aggressive, holding the pace of the Mallorcan. Schwartzman (10th world), did not shrink despite being 10-1 behind in their previous meetings.

With nothing to lose after reaching the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, after a dirt tour out of shape, he clung to the track and managed to snatch a set, the first of the tournament.

A double fault and a right to the clouds cost Nadal that set. Schwartzman had ended the streak of 32 sets won by the Mallorcan and the possibility of approaching the record that will continue one more year held by Bjorn Borg, since 1981, with 41 consecutive sets without losing.

A small award for Schwartzman’s effort and gave an explosion of joy to the 5,000 fans who returned to the stands of the Philippe Chatrier, with the new health regulations in France due to the coronavirus. The spectators of the night game between Djokovic and Berrettini did not have the same luck hours later, who, at the height of the game, with 3-2 for the number 1 in the fourth set, forced them to vacate the center court due to the delayed curfew at 11 at night.

But Nadal’s battle is another in Paris. With 3-4 against the third set, Nadal chained nine games in a row in spectacular fashion. “I have found the calm to hit it. I needed this feeling of calm and that is great news. I will need to play at this level for what remains,” he said satisfied by his reaction.

“He made one winning shot after another and I couldn’t get out of that pressure. The truth is that Rafa always finds a way to escape. Of course he is unbeatable here”, Schwartzman accepted with resignation after the defeat.

Djokovic is not unbeatable in this land Djokovic like the Mallorcan, but against Berrettini, the world number 1 showed that his game is fine. The Italian tennis player also squeezed him but Djokovic endured the onslaught to earn his ticket to the semifinals in 3 hours and 28 minutes.