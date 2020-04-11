The members of the popular family have had several scandals in their portfolio

The Derbez family has gained a lot of popularity recently, only with the late last year premiere of their series Journey with the Derbezes won the hearts of thousands and now each of its members is in the public eye. And while everyone has had great achievements, the truth is that none have escaped the scandalToday we review the greatest that they have faced so far.

1. Eugenio Derbez

The patriarch of the family has had more than one controversy but if there is something that to date has given much to talk about it is undoubtedly the alleged fake wedding with Victoria Ruffo. This scandal arose for several years and to date has haunted them.

2. Aislinn Derbez

The first-born of the comedian has also been through a couple of controversies, however the largest he lives is related to his separation from Mauricio Ochmann. And it is that after presenting for 6 years as the ideal couple on social networks, the love ended and now they look like brothersThis has confused more than one.

3. Vadhir Derbez

The most handsome of the Derbez faced the leak of a alleged sex tape. It happened in the year 2019 and although the actor denied everything and assured that it was someone very similar to him, the doubt remains in his fans. Recently he was credited with a new sex tape and like that occasion, he denied it.

4. José Eduardo Derbez

The youngest did not closely follow the steps of his family in the artistic world, although he has tried to do several projects, the truth is that he does not seem to pursue an acting career. The strongest controversy that has haunted him was that related to his parents, since for a long time he said that his dad didn’t see it. Eugenio has always said that Ruffo did not allow him to be with him. The truth is that currently they seem have a good relationship with your family.

5. Alessandra Rosaldo

The truth is that the singer and wife of Eugenio has not had many scandals in her career, with her sympathy and charisma she has shown herself as the most responsible of all. But the truth is that when he revealed that he was pregnant with the actor The entertainment world turned upside down, as a new half brother would join the family. Actually Aitana is the adoration of her brothers and she has all the love a girl could ask for.

.