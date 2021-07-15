The ‘great sacrifice’ that Griezmann would make to return to Atlético de Madrid

Antoine Griezmann, forward of the Barcelona, could leave the ‘blaugrana’ team for the next season 2021-2022 since the culé club wants to sell it and the French attacker would not put any obstacle or impediment to it, especially because he has the illusion of returning to the Atlético de Madrid.

According to information revealed by Alex Silvestre in the Chiringuito de Jugones, the negotiation between Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid for Griezmann is almost closed and details would be lacking for the French star to return to the Wanda Metropolitano.

As detailed in the information, Griezmann would make a significant financial sacrifice to leave Barcelona and return with the ‘Colchonero’ team, where he would earn up to 12-13 million euros per season.

“GRIEZMANN to ATLETI is very CLOSE. SALARY WILL BE LOWERED to 12-13 MILLION net. BARÇA wants MONEY, PLAYERS could enter,” he revealed in the program.

The French striker came to Barcelona from Atlético de Madrid in the 2019-2020 season, and despite having a somewhat difficult start, he managed to stay with the Catalan team.

