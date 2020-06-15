Monday June 15, 2020

After the coronavirus pandemic recess, FIFA and the International Board decided to approve the five changes, to prevent muscle injuries from spreading due to the intense schedule to catch up. Here we review how substitutions evolved.

By Rodrigo Guajardo Baeza | @Guaja_

The COVID-19 pandemic forced to stop most sports competitions throughout the world. For this reason, the return to the courts requires the utmost care, both in sanitary measures and in the safeguards so that athletes do not resent the period without professional activity.

And this led to FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) being forced to approve the five substitutions in football, one of the great revolutions to the regulation.

This transitional change to rule 3 is for all tournaments ending before December 31 and allows five player modifications, although teams have three opportunities to do so.

The measure was approved to reduce the risk of injury due to the intense schedule that clubs will have to face to complete the 2019-2020 season. In Germany, Italy and Spain they are the main tournaments that already adopt the measure, which is opposed to what happened until a few years ago, since until 1992 only two changes were allowed throughout the matches.

THE 1970 WORLD CUP MARKED THE EVOLUTION

The origin of football did not allow modifications. Only in 1953 in Germany was the first case of a substitution in a duel, something that in the 60 ′ was imitated by England and Spain. But they could only be carried out in case of injury, this in response to the brutal “hunt” that Pele suffered in the 1966 World Cup.

Starting in 1967, the change was allowed for tactical reasons. While the 1970 World Cup in Mexico both changes were already authorized.

This measure lasted for more than 20 years, since from 1994 it was authorized to have a third change, although this was only allowed in case the goalkeeper was injured.

Already in 1995 the third change became free. And in the 2018 World Cup in Russia the fourth change came, which began to be applied only in the regulatory times. While this 2020 was temporarily extended to five modifications due to the coronavirus pandemic.

