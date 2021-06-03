The great return of the original X-Men!

X-Factor, the series that brought the original X-Men back to action, is back on Spanish shelves. The adventures of Xavier’s first students are back!

The mutant franchise progressed, and Marvel wanted a new series, it was not enough with the production of Chris Claremont, but the author could not do more work, And Bob Layton, Jackson Guice and Jim Shooter created a new concept to recover the old X Men, something called the X-Factor. And the first thing they did was prepare for the return of Jean Gray among the living.

The X-Men traveled the world without any of the original members of the group. But these returned from time to time to the head, Cyclops was part of this second genesis but finally left after the death of Jean Gray. Some were part of large groups such as the Avengers, who were the home of the Beast for a time, or secondary groups where almost all of them came together as happened in the Defenders with the Angel, the Iceman and again the cheerful Beast. But the plan was to bring them together again.

It all started with an idea, which Bob Layotn, Jackson Guice and Jim Shooter had outlined.

Everything would start in the Avengers and the Fantastic 4, which would create a prologue in which we find out that Jean Gray was never a Phoenix and that she was alive. This resurrection brought the old X-Men together again, but the eternal couple, Jean and Scott, had long been separated, with a death, a duel, and a recovery with another woman and a child involved. Things had changed a lot.

Although the ideas were groundbreaking, they could not keep the group of creators in charge for long, nor together. Chris Claremont always showed his displeasure with the series, his control over the franchise was known and seeing how others could decide, it did not seem right. But everything changed when Louise Jones came to the title, collaborator and friend of Claremont, working with his support, and the mutant godfather was able to breathe.

If the author would leave an indelible mark on mutants and in this title, it was for her fresh ideas and for making a secondary series have as much quality as the main series. And by the way, she got her husband to draw on the X Factor. Because soon after, Jones stopped signing, and Simonson started signing. YES, Walter Simonson, the man who resurrected the Thor series and is in the Olympus of the Marvel comic authors, would be in charge of illustrating the words of his wife.

But we move away from what is important, the series. The X Factor had a lot to do with, mutants were seen as a threat, and protecting them was dangerous. So the idea arose of an organization that was in charge of solving the problems that homo superiors created. A mutant detection and control agency, a nightmare for the X Men, who was actually covering up for the original X Men on their mission to find and aid mutants in trouble. And as always, within this main plot, there were many secondary themes, which with Simonson gained more and more power, the relationships between the members, the danger of uncontrolled mutants, the intervention of the government. But something changed everything, the Mutant Massacre arrived, and after it, Apocalypse. One of the greatest villains of the mutants was born in this series, and would leave an eternal mark on the franchise.

The plots gained speed and depth with Simonson, a better narrator than Layton, and above all for wanting to get closer to the style of what Claremont did in the X-Men, unlike his predecessor, who tried to give them a superhero tone away from problems social networks that raised the X men. And if this volume is a clear example of something, it is of the ability to change a title completely in a very few numbers, one of the great virtues of Marvel, mutability.

Regarding the list of authors, we cannot leave out Jackson Guice, an author who continues to work, and had a lot of presence in Brubaker’s Captain America. Author of the classics, where he always had dynamics in the vignettes, action was always his premise. Later it has gained packaging, after having undergone several style changes over time and the result has been the pen of a powerful illustrator. And in these numbers, it already demonstrated all this.

The second name to stand out is Walter Simonson, on one occasion even Sal Buscema one of his closest collaborators in Thor. The cartoonist gives the series his whole life, the dynamism, those impressive battles that characterize Simonson. And the series becomes a wonderful show in which even the most banal conversations turn out to be alive and are resolved with vivacity.

In conclusion, X-Factor exemplifies how the mutant franchise and Marvel evolved, grew, and introduced themes and new characters to create a wonderful future, with authors who are now legendary. Now it may be naive to current readers, but when it appeared, it had a lot to offer an audience that wanted more of those mutants, hated and feared by all.