The great Pine Island glacier shelf is tearing apart and won’t last much longer

The Pine Island Glacier Platform | NASA image

There are certain places that serve as a clear indication of the direction that the future of our planet is taking. The gradual advance of some deserts, the continuous deforestation of the Amazon rainforest and the retreat of certain glaciers set the tone for global warming that already seems unstoppable.

One of those representative landmarks is the great Pine Island shelf, in Antarctica. Its importance is better understood knowing that it is responsible for a quarter of the ice loss of the entire continent. In addition, thanks to satellite measurements, that the basin of this glacier has the highest net contribution of ice to the sea, more than any other ice drainage basin in the world, an immense area that would correspond to approximately 10% of the entire layer. ice of West Antarctica.

This is where the bad news begins. Floating ice shelves, like Pine Island, act as levees that stop, or at least slow down, the slide of large masses of ice into the sea. For thousands of years, this key place has served as a containment dam for huge amounts of ice, however in recent decades this aid has been fading and today it is already one of the fastest moving glaciers in the world.

The first data that the glacier had begun to retreat date back to the 1940s, but in recent years the rate at which this platform is crumbling has accelerated surprisingly. From 1974 to the end of 2007, the gliding speed of the glacier has increased by 73%, with an increase of 8% only in the last 16 months of that period.

This accelerating pace has put many researchers on their guard who are faced with the tough task of, with available data and trends, figuring out how much is left to go. the irreparable collapse of Pine Island. Those who are in charge of this work always experience the unpleasant reward of seeing how each published study falls short of previous predictions, approaching the collapse of the platform and proving that it is almost impossible to find a solution.

The most recent study in this field was published yesterday in the journal Science Advances, and its authors have used the most up-to-date data from the Copernicus Sentinel 1A / B satellite showing an acceleration of more than 12% in the last three years(2017-2020). With these figures, scientists from the University of Washington and the British Antarctic Survey used a computerized model to analyze the ice flow and confirmed that the reduction of the ice shelf is responsible for the acceleration recorded.

“We can confirm that recent changes in speed are not due to thinning caused by melting, but rather to loss of the outer part of the ice shelf,” explains lead author Ian Joughin at EurekAlert. The example that Jougin uses is beautiful and compelling: if the rest of the platform breaks and the glacier slide disappears it would be like removing the buttresses of a gothic cathedral. That unwanted moment seems closer and closer and the new estimate is that Pine Island could completely collapse within the next decade.

Scientific references and more information:

Joughin, Ian, et al. “Ice-Shelf Retreat Drives Recent Pine Island Glacier Speedup.” Science Advances, June 2021, DOI: 10.1126 / sciadv.abg3080.

University of Washington “Pine Island Glacier’s ice shelf is ripping apart, speeding up key Antarctic glacier” EurekAlert