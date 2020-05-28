More romantic, impossible. Better, impossible. Yes, because the young and already established pianist Judith Jáuregui presents her latest album ‘Die romantische Seele (El alma romantica)’ this June, with music by Clara and Robert Schumann, edited by the prestigious German label ARS Produktion. With Schumann’s concerto for piano and orchestra, one of the pinnacles of the piano and orchestra repertoire recorded together with the Symphony Orchestra Camera Musicae under the direction of its owner Tomás Grau, and three pieces for solo piano, the album gathers the intense depth union of two of the most important authors in the history of music. With them the artist returns to the purest romanticism and to one of the composers who have most marked her in her career.

Judith Jáuregui fully expresses, with this her new magnificent album, her strong emotional and vital connection with Robert Schumann, who was already the protagonist of her first record work almost ten years ago. “Schumann’s music was one of the first musics that I met as a child, I practically started reading on the instrument with his Youth Album. So it can be said that in music, Schumann would be my mother tongue, and my first emotional language – declares Judith. Almost a decade has passed since her first album, in which the great artist has delved into other authors and times: “And now, with ‘The Romantic Soul’, I feel that I am going back to my origin,” he explains.

Judith Jáuregui and the Orquestra Simfònica Camera Musicae recorded ‘Die romantische Seele’ in November 2019, after completing a joint tour in the fall of that year. “It has been very nice to record with the Symphonic Orchestra Camera Musicae and its lead teacher, Tomàs Grau”, explains Judith, “since we met a few years ago playing Beethoven we connected very well. Just before recording we made a tour with the Schumann Concert through different rooms in Spain, including the National Auditorium in Madrid, so when we got to the recording we already had a breath and a created concept “.

“The experience was therefore fluid, from long takes and we lived it naturally, having fun to be able to make music together again. After the emotion shared with the orchestra, I also enjoyed recording the solo piano pieces, returning to the introspection and solitude of the instrument. in these works, which despite their not too large form, bear witness to the intense flame of their authors ”, the pianist concludes.

Orchestra and soloist perform the Concerto for piano and orchestra in A minor, Op. 54 in the first 35 minutes of the disc, a work that is completed with Judith’s interpretation of piano solos by both Robert and Clara: Quasi variazioni: Andantino by Clara Wieck, by Robert; Variations on a theme by Robert Schumann op. 20, by Clara; and finally again Robert, with, Arabeske in C major op. 18. “The first two are written in minor mode so I chose the C major from the Arabeske op. 18, the tonality of simplicity and purity, to dismiss the album with its light and hope ”, Judith points out.

When selecting the album’s repertoire and from her deep bond with Robert Schumann, Judith has also considered Clara’s presence essential to transmit the romantic soul. “You can’t imagine Robert without Clara, nor Clara without Robert. Hence, he wanted to unite the music of both and reflect their faithful union in a selection of works that were born from mutual inspiration.. The life and work of both represent ‘the romantic soul’, and their relationship contains the ideals of the moment: love, passion, sensitivity, intensity, respect, freedom, vitality, dedication, light, darkness, joy and also suffering. ”

His second job with ARS Produktion

‘Die romantische Seele’ is Judith’s second album with the German label ARS Produktion, after the release a year ago of ‘Pour le tombeau de Claude Debussy’, a live recording from an intimate concert in Vienna. “The collaboration has once again been extraordinary, and ARS Produktion confirms its wonderful care for sound and its artists,” says the pianist.

The new album is the sixth album in his career, a discography that shows his wide repertoire and collects different authors and periods: from the same Schumann, to whom he dedicated his already mentioned first album released in 2010 and was awarded Best Classical Album at the Independent Music Awards, to other composers such as Granados, Liszt, Chopin, Falla, Mompou, Albéniz, Szymanowski or Scriabin.

