The Great Pandemic sets a watershed in emerging markets’ budget reputation

With an eye on emerging markets, where a large part of the investment flows and investment portfolios of the industrialized powers converge. Oxford Economics, a global analysis firm, determines the enclaves best positioned to address the take-off of the activity.

Gabriel Sterne, Chief Strategist, Global Emerging Markets (EM) at Oxford Economics, breaks down the ranking that its research center has just prepared on the reputational status of 28 emerging markets and 36 economies on the border of achieving this statusbut still navigating the stormy waters of developing nations. This is not a trivial matter, if one takes into account – says Sterne – that “now more than ever, it is necessary to adjust the telescopic sight and refine investment strategies” to address the post-Covid scenario. And the credibility of the public accounts of these enclaves in the last ten years – as well as the prospects of consolidating their future fiscal deficits – is decisive.

Because this indicator – says Sterne – not only establishes the degree of budgetary solvency, but also the financial stability of these enclaves, eager for foreign capital flows that boost their dynamism and job creation. But, in addition, and above any other analytical component, because they reveal a clear direct relationship with the level of institutional strengthening of each country. “Nations with good marks in fiscal reputation – say institutions such as the IMF, the World Bank or the Transparency International think-tank – tend to have better climates for doing business and lower rates of corruption and geopolitical risks.” Of course, if they acquire clarity and transparency ratios, which also have an inescapable link with democratic quality.

Oxford Economic boasts of having created the first barometer of tax reputation in these markets. Essential to determine the investment horizon. Some of them, in addition, have launched multi-year stimulus plans, which will have a more appropriate and feasible management on the way to their budgetary balances. Also on your debt payments and sovereign risk premiums. In the run-up to takeoff, countries like Russia, Serbia, Croatia or Poland set the best records. The closest to zero, on a scale of up to ten.

By contrast, Egypt, Uruguay, South Africa and Turkey have the worst ratings. Among those that the consulting firm calls Frontier Markets (FM), Belarus, Azerbaijan and Iraq obtain the best reputational ratios, compared to Bahrain, Ghana or Kenya, the least disciplined. Sterne warns, however, that the result of his diagnosis of the public accounts of these nations does not establish a clear correlation between the theory outlined, with nuances, by multilateral organizations. And it mentions, in this regard, Russia, Serbia or Mexico, with spreads of their bonds above the note harvested in the fiscal sphere, while nations such as Bahrain, Malaysia or Uruguay, with negligible ratings, do not present special institutional or political instabilities.

Within the frontier markets, the Oxford Economics study cites Belarus, Tajikistan or Angola among the first, compared to other nationals with better levels of government quality such as Kenya, Jordan or Senegal.

In any case -explains the analysis service of Oxford Economics- the budgetary rigor in which emerging markets are embedded at the beginning of the post-Covid business cycle and, above all, the effects on the short-term and medium-term stimulus plans deficit will determine, for example, the degree of attraction of ESG investments in their stock markets.

Sterne and his team insist on seeing the bottle half full. “The good news for EM investors is that they have improved their budget position in the last decade and have adhered to fiscal discipline ”. With corrections “of between 2.9% and 2.3% of its gaps in the state accounts.” Although the next two years will certify increases in their deficits as a result of the measures to help households and companies due to the Great Pandemic and the costs of containing the health crisis. With no special future repercussions on your risk premiums, in general. And except geopolitical unforeseen or economic-financial conflicts. Conclusion that is drawn from another parallel analysis, on debt and sovereign bonds, which includes 40 parameters of a financial nature and outside of its ranking of fiscal reputation. With which he does not establish direct ties.

Although they warn that, on the other hand, it is in the wavelength of investors, when it comes to agreeing capital strategies that will inexorably take into account both the budgetary health and the expectations of spreads of their sovereign bonds. In particular, if they seek, as has been established in the exercise of the coronavirus -2020- in the markets, ESG criteria. Both components will be on the roadmap of fund and asset managers that direct their investment instruments towards emerging markets.

The X-ray of the Oxford-based firm comes to shed some light at a dramatic moment – according to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) – for the receipt of capital flows from abroad in these latitudes. Covid-19 has generated an unpredictable reversal process due to its speed and magnitude, driven by extreme winds that have accentuated potential risks of financial instability, says a recent report by the international banking regulatory institution, which is home to the G-10, the forum of large central banks. But that, in the course of the epidemic, has been corrected just as quickly. In the long year of the pandemic, the decline in foreign direct investment to emerging markets was 12%, a percentage far from the 30% that they stopped attracting during the first year after the 2008 credit crunch.

In fact, the BIS admits that they have behaved quite similarly to that of the industrialized powers. After the long intervening decade between the two recessions, in which investment through funds and asset managers and financial instruments such as hedge funds has taken hold. With dollar denominations, which continues to be, in this regard, the most dominant currency for acquiring loans in international markets. “Capital portfolios have been reactivated especially in China, the Asian tigers – from the south-east mainland – and the eastern partners of the EU.” In greater dimension than in other latitudes. In which the revival of foreign investments began, albeit at a moderate pace, as early as April 2020.

The BIS, however, concludes its dissection with a clear warning to mariners. “Even emerging markets with good fundamentals and trajectories toward fiscal discipline will be in the obligation to undertake new government policies to return to prudence and stability in its financial and budgetary mechanisms, to intervene occasionally in the exchange rates of its currencies and to provide liquidity provision instruments to help mitigate risks on capital flows ”.

The IMF completes the equation. Investment uncertainty, in any case, will persist through the start of the post-Covid business cycle. Due to doubts about the exit of these countries from the health crisis and their vaccination campaigns, but also due to the political responses that their governments are preparing and their range of stimulation, as well as due to the volatility that has been installed in the prices of materials premiums, their debt levels or the financing lines opened by multilateral organizations.

All this will dominate the tolerance or resistance of investors towards emerging markets. The conjunctural complexity of this spectrum of economies has also been reflected by the Institute of International Finance (IIF), considered the world’s banking association. And that certifies that capital flight in the first quarter of 2020, the epicenter of the epidemic, resulted in $ 72 billion in assets and another $ 25 billion in sovereign debt.

As well as by a high oscillation in the value of their currencies, driven in a slide in which factors such as the devaluation of the dollar and the roller coasters -with prolonged initial declines- to which practically all the raw materials were raised. ; perhaps the most vigorous headings of its GDP.

Market valuations on these latitudes “are initially very attractive,” explains, for example, Sergey Dergachev, emerging debt manager at Union Investment who, with the same forcefulness, qualifies that, “in the next two months, until the equator of the year , excessive volatility will reign over them ”. The IFF also forecasts the rebound of foreign investment in the second half of 2021. Despite the fact that last year, the emerging area as a whole barely reached 444,000 million dollars – the lowest income since 2004, with 304,000 million – and less than half of the 937,000 million of 2019.

The Great Pandemic has already claimed the first customers of IMF help lines: Ecuador, Lebanon and Argentina. All in suspension of payments. But the lending injections from the Monetary Fund – as anticipated by Marcelo Assalin, head of emerging debt at William Blair – could have new suitors. In his view, South Africa and Turkey could knock on the IMF’s doors. “They are candidates.”

Although both countries show enormous resistance to requesting multilateral credit lines, their weak external position and the intense variability and sensitivity of their respective currencies to their exchange rate with the American greenback -in which the debts of their main companies are denominated- they could lead to a sudden and dramatic deterioration in their public finances. Assalin is especially prone to anticipating possible Turkish bankruptcy, while Dergachev leans towards South Africa. In both cases, their central banks have used a large part of their foreign exchange reserves to sustain the value of their currencies.

Nonetheless, IMF predictions give emerging markets a more effective cushion from the recession and a stronger take-off in activity. Regarding the industrialized powers. The former predicts a rise of 6.6% in their joint GDP in 2021, after registering red numbers, in 2020, of 1%. Against a 6.1% contraction in GDP in high-income nations and a more modest reactivation of 4.5% this year.