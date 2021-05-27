The great pact that the protagonists of ‘Friends’ vowed never to break

“That rule was very important for everyone, to protect our friendship,” he explained in a statement to the Access Hollywood portal. “That we had gotten involved would have caused a feeling of discomfort that could have ruined everything,” he said.

The pact turned out to be a brilliant idea because to this day they are all great friends and the good chemistry that exists between them has been evident in the special they have recorded for the HBO Max platform.

Interestingly, Courteney Cox can’t recall ever talking about the fact that her co-stars were banned as potential love interests. However, David Schwimmer assures that it was an unwritten rule that everyone knew, which is ironic considering that he has acknowledged that in the first two seasons Jennifer and he were crazy about each other.