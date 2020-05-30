UNESCO has released an ambitious report on the economic consequences of the health crisis caused by covid-19, entitled Museums Around the World. In the face of Covid-19, and funded by the Zhi Zheng Museum (Shenzhen, China). He estimates that there are around 95,000 museums worldwide and states that 90% of them have closed to contain the expansion of the coronavirus. In the short term, this closure has not affected state funding, but the international organization warns that in the medium and long term they will suffer a drastic decrease in the contributions of sponsors, donors and public subsidies and, “probably” , a “collapse in international tourism in the months and even in the years to come”. 80% of the museums consulted by the report support this fact.

“For some of the large institutions, international tourism accounts for 75%”, the study points out. In addition, UNESCO goes to the investigation of the Network of European Museum Organizations (NEMO), which ensures that 30% of European museums have reported losses of 1,000 euros per week during the closure of the pandemic. 25% of them indicate that up to 5,000 euros. And the big institutions of reference claim to have lost up to 600,000 euros each week of closure. El Prado indicated to EL PAÍS that it would lose 1.5 million euros every two weeks.

The role of museums “could be weakened if states do not adopt urgent policies to support them”

The temporary closure will have serious economic and social consequences that can affect museums in the long term. The data presented in this study highlight “the enormous challenge they face in continuing to play their role in the fields of education, the dissemination of culture, the promotion of social cohesion and the strengthening of the local and regional creative economy in the future ”, they explain. “The covid-19 crisis underscores the vital importance of culture as an essential common good and a source of resilience,” they say. UNESCO draws attention to the important role that museums have acquired in national cultural policies “in the last decade”, but this fact “could be weakened if states do not adopt urgent policies to support them”.

Salvation: tourism

UNESCO calls for a traditional rescue strategy for these institutions: tourism. He warns that the closure of cultural tourism jeopardizes the financial stability of many institutions, since it is one of the main sources of income for many institutions, “on which they depend to guarantee their operation and economic survival.” However, it goes further and indicates that the main actors affected by the loss of income and the fall in funding will be the professionals of these centers, especially independent workers: “Three out of five have lost their jobs and urgently need support” , they indicate in their conclusions. Hence, a tourism recovery strategy that includes museums is called for, because “they are at the center of the cultural experience that visitors have of the country, city or site they are discovering.”

The organization aims to provide a common frame of reference for states to act urgently to save their museums from closure. This week the report of the International Council of Muscles (ICOM) has also been released, indicating that a third of them are at risk of closing permanently as a result of the health crisis. The UNESCO study finds that since 2012 the number of these institutions has increased by almost 60% worldwide and they want to send a message of hope so that they do not disappear: “Hopefully this growth will regain momentum in the future next, for the good of humanity ”.

The digital version during confinement has a special section, in which the use of social networks is recognized as a basic tool that they have used to maintain contact with their audiences. UNESCO notes that this movement demonstrates their ability to “reinvent themselves and adapt to changes in society”. However, it does not let the digital divide pass to highlight inequality. Only the countries with a notable use of the internet have had access to these proposals and, among them, only the “great museums” have been able to invest in this strategy, they point out. Beyond encouraging social networks, UNESCO demands for the future a digital version of all its funds, not just those it has exposed.

Many museums, much inequality

The report has served UNESCO to make a very detailed census of the nearly 95,000 museum institutions that are scattered around the world: Germany, Russia, the USA and Japan are the countries with the most museums, each with more than 5,000 centers . Between 2,000 and 5,000 are France, Brazil, Italy, the United Kingdom and Canada. Spain is on the next rung, with countries between 1,000 and 2,000 centers open, along with Mexico, Poland, Switzerland, Korea, China and Argentina. These 16 countries are 8% of the 193 member states, the rest have less than 1,000. In fact, there are 55 countries that have less than ten (and 13 States do not). In other words, 30% have a network of less than ten museums or none at all.

Spain has 1,732 museums, that is to say 37 centers for every million inhabitants

The report points out very pronounced inequalities in this regard: the countries with the most museums per capita (more than 50 centers per million inhabitants) are almost exclusively in Western Europe. Half of the countries have less than five per million inhabitants. African countries, small island developing states and a large number of (highly populated) Latin American and Asian states are among those that do not even have them. Germany houses, according to the data gathered by the organization, 6,257 museums, that is, 75.5 centers for every million inhabitants; France, 4,811 and 71.8 per million; Italy, 3,195 and 53 institutions for every million; United Kingdom, 3,183 (48 centers per million); and Spain has 1,732 museums, that is to say 37 for every million.