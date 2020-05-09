The Spanish economy it is at a hard crossroads. Such is the situation that, even, the concern that arouses in many economists -among which I include myself- is the very exit from the pandemicas well as the back to normal. Despite the fact that it is infinitely more optimal to get out of the stumbling block in which our economy is, and to do it as soon as possible, the big macroeconomic imbalances that the pandemic is going to leave, is going to be one of the biggest challenges that our economy will have to face.

Of course, it is time for us to start thinking and reflecting on the stage and the upcoming situation. A scenario from which we must come out reinforced, nails on structural reforms that, unfortunately for our politicians, future generations cannot be postponed. If no action is taken, the long-term situation could become irreversible.

According to Bank of Spain, The forecasts show a situation for the Spanish economy in which the gross domestic product (GDP) could contract more than 11%. In this sense, a year-on-year that would leave us in a difficult situation to reverse the trend; especially in a scenario in which, as we know, we were coming from an economic slowdown.

Regarding the country’s public debt, in relation to our GDP, it could exceed 120% threshold after pandemic dissipates. In this sense, the injection of capital would leverage, even more, the Spanish economy; approaching debt levels that, being historical for our country, would place us at levels close to those of Italy at the moment.

Regarding the deficit – and after the attempt to deceive Brussels by saying that it would not exceed 2% as indicated by the Government of Spain-, it closed the year at 2.8%. In this sense, the Bank of Spain predicts that as soon as the pandemic dissipates, it will be close to 11%.

However, we should not forget another series of expenses that are intended to be started. That is to say, expenses such as the Minimum Vital Income (IMV) and others, that will suppose important outflows of public spending and that compromise our financial health. According to the Government, the IMV could fluctuate at an approximate cost of 0.3% of GDP. In this sense, a cost that, eliminating the duplications produced by the Minimum Insertion Income (RMIs), would be encrypted in the € 5 billion. An income that, despite being affordable, for the moment will charged to public debt; aggravating the financial situation of the country.

Another cost is unemployment benefits, which have shot up in relative terms more than 200%. In other words, spending on paying the unemployed has tripled.

In this scenario, we are talking about a situation in which the country faces a series of large outlays of public spending, but in which we must face it with a fifth of the unemployed population, as well as an economy that, due to the structure of our production model, aims to operate at half gas. In this sense, we can get an idea of ​​the great efforts that the Spanish economy must undergo; especially in a scenario in which, as we can foresee, tax revenue They could be reduced as opposed to spending, which increases significantly.

Thus, it is time to adopt the reforms that our economy so needs. It is time for us to have political managers that they are up to the task, sacrificing their armchair for what really matters in the country, its citizens.

To continue this partisan trend, where our managers focus on put your election results first instead of the well-being of its citizens. The Spanish economy will continue to present a series of imbalances that, if we are immersed in a new crisis, will prevent the application of economic policies in a situation in which the fiscal buffer, the working capital for making decisions will be non-existent.