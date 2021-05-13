The great Joshua-Fury fight, on August 14 in Saudi Arabia

The British Anthony Joshua and Tsyon Fury have agreed on the August 14 date for their heavyweight unification world title fight in Saudi Arabia, the promoter announced Thursday. Eddie hearn.

Hearn, Joshua’s manager, did not provide details of the location, but said local organizers planned to build a new stadium. He said the fight is a “closed deal”, in the absence of the final signature.

“In August it’s 23 degrees at 11 at night, but they want to create something very, very special,” Hearn told television. Sky Sports.

“The last time they built the stadium for the Andy Ruiz fight was in just seven weeks and it had 18,000 seats. And it will be a similar setup. They have the opportunity to do it indoors, but they want to create something that will just wow the world and they want, if they can, build another stadium just for this fight. “

Joshua fought Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in Diriyah, on the outskirts of the Saudi capital, Riad, in December 2019 and regained the belts he had lost in a previous loss.

The 31-year-old fighter, a 2012 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist, holds the IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO titles, while Fury, 32, is the holder of the WBC belt.

The date avoids a clash with the Tokyo Olympics, which end on August 8. Joshua’s coach, Rob McCracken, is director of the British boxing team.

Fury hasn’t fought for over a year since his TKO win against the American. Deontay Wilder, while Joshua’s last appearance in the ring was against the Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in December 2020.

The fight is highly anticipated, pitting the world’s two best heavyweights in a winner-take-all title showdown.