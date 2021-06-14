The great home runners forgotten this 2021

By Carlos Moreta – El Moretablazo (@ CarlosMoreta01) Networks)

The new season of MLB has brought new leaders to bat in the different statistical departments such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., resulting so far the player with the best campaign in the batting box, although others such as Matt Olson, Mitch Haniger Y Jesse winker They have not obtained the same result with their image, despite also holding “the baton” of home runs.

Entering almost two and a half months from the start of the campaign, Jesse winker of the Cincinnati Reds, Matt olson of the Oakland Athletics and Mitch Haniger of the Seattle Mariners in the MLB, They have undoubtedly been a hat trick with unmatched offensive abilities, although in front of the cameras what is put on the ground does not seem to be of the same plan in terms of the transcendence of their numbers individually.

Starting by Jesse winker, he sustains a season of nothing more and nothing less than 17 home runs, ranking fifth of the most in the entire league, as well as being fifth in the frequency of his home runs compared to his at-bats, holding a record of every 13.00 at-bats for every home run.

The fruitful campaign is not only summarized in home runs for Jesse winker in his first 56 games, but holds second place for the entire MLB (.344), followed by being third in on-base average (.416), replicating these numbers, being in second position in his slugging average (.638).

Followed by Winker, the fifth year slugger in the MLB, Mitch Haniger for the Mariners he has been another player with a great production in his numbers in his first 64 games this 2021, holding a 16 home run mark to place seventh in the entire league, in addition to his frequency of home runs among the first 20 men in the league. holding a percentage of 15.69 at-bats per home run.

Matt olson of the Athletics, has also been another that has broken into the main statistics of power this 2021 in the Big leagues, fully recalling his campaign in 2019, where he hit 36 ​​home runs. Heading into his first 61 games of the year, Olson has hit 18 home runs, the league’s third-highest, in addition to his home run rate of 12.11 at-bats per home run, also the third-most in the league. MLB, and his 47 RBIs; sixth position in the league.

Undoubtedly we are in front of the eyes of three of the today greatest sluggers of Big leagues, but clearly, just as it is in favor of other players, it is to a disadvantage for the teams that they play and to be able to stand out, but while the bat sounds and the ball runs with the rise of their statistics, no foul will reduce the impact of these players.