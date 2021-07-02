The great game of Bobby Portis, the man who made Giannis Antetokounmpo “forget”

Milwaukee bucks He faced Game 5 of the series against the Atlanta Hawks without their great star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Budenholzer decided to place in his place in the starting five Bobby portis, who broke down the door with the best game of his life in the postseason (22 points) and, above all, infecting his teammates with positive energy thanks to his intensity and his way of living the game. Tremendous Portis.

Bobby had himself a night and dropped to a career high playoff: 22 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST pic.twitter.com/4yMNkCXPal – Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 2, 2021