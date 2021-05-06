The great fighters “forgotten” by the pandemic: 3. Rising talents

Brandon figueroa

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

After the first and second part of the review of those boxers we have not seen since March 2020, with the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the third installment arrives.

We are going to focus today on those young boxers (up to 25 years old) who were on the rise to being top assets in world boxing, and who, instead of having fought three or four fights, have appeared once or not in the ring in the last fourteen months.

As requirements to be in the list, they will have a maximum loss (never in their last match) and more than five fights in rented boxing. They must also have jumped into the ring at least twice in 2018 and two in 2019, to show that stop in their progression.

Jai opetaia (20-0, 16 KO), Australia. Cruiserweight, 25 years old. Three fights in 2018, three in 2019 and only one last year, on 10-22-2020. Plans: Training in anticipation of his next fight, which could be a world elimination (it is number 3 IBF) against Jason Whateley.

Erik bazinyan (25-0, 19 KO), Canadian born in Armenia. Super middleweight, 25 years old. Five fights in 2018, two in 2019 and one in February 2020. Plans: He will fight on June 4 against Scott Sigmon in Mexico, on the undercard headed by David Lemieux.

Lexson Mathieu (9-0, 8 KO), Canada. Super middleweight, 22 years old. Eight fights in 2019, one in 2020. Plans: After only playing one round in the entire past year, they are unknown. Clear example of projection slowed down by the pandemic.

Louis Toutin (14-1, 13 KO), France. Super middleweight, 23 years old. Four fights in 2018, two in 2019, and no fight since. Plans: Could be Daniele Scardina’s rival in his next defense of the European Union title.

Fyodor Czerkaszyn (17-0, 11 KO), Polish born in Ukraine. Average weight, 25 years. Four fights in 2018, another four in 2019 and one in March 2021. Recently, he returned to the ring on March 27.

Jaime Munguía (36-0, 29 KO), Mexico. Average weight, 24 years old. Five fights in 2018, three in 2019 and two in 2020, only one after the health alert. Plans: He will face Maciej Sulecki on June 19.

Amílcar Vidal (12-0, 11 KO), Uruguay. Average weight, 25 years. Six bouts in 2018, four in 2019 and two in 2020 (one before March). Plans: He will fight on June 19 on the Charlo-Montiel undercard, facing Immanuel Aleem. He spoke with ESPABOX.

Sadriddin Akhmedov (12-0, 10 KO), Kazakhstan. Super welterweight, 23 years old. Six fights in 2018, five in 2019 and none in 2020. He returned to the ring in early 2021, so his career should be back to normal by now.

Roman Zakirov (7-0, 4 KO), Russian-born Azerbaijani. Welterweight, 24 years old. Two fights in 2018, five in 2019. Plans: Unknown.

Mario Barrios (26-0, 17 KO), United States. Super light weight, 25 years old. Two fights in 2018, three in 2019 and only one in 2020, on 10/31. Plans: Fight against Gervonta Davis on June 26.

Richardson Hitchins (12-0, 5 KO), United States. Super lightweight, 23 years old. Three fights in 2018, four in 2019 and two (one pre-dwarf) in 2020. Plans: He announced two months ago that he would fight in May, but he has no fight announced.

Liam Paro (20-0, 13 KO), Australia. Super light weight, 25 years old. Four fights in 2018, three in 2019 and one in early 2020. His career has been reactivated after fighting last March.

Oscar Duarte (20-1-1, 15 KO), Mexico. Lightweight, 25 years old. Three fights in 2018, four in 2019 and two in 2020 (one before the coronavirus). Unknown plans.

Jon Fernandez (21-1, 18 KO), Spain. Lightweight, 25 years old. Four fights in 2018, three in 2019, one in early 2020. Between injuries, restrictions and visa problems, he has not fought since the outbreak of the coronavirus. Plans: He will look for another fight in the United States after not being able to face Isaac Cruz, if all the paperwork is fixed.

Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KO), United States. Lightweight, 22 years old. Four fights in 2018, two in 2019, one in 2020 (before the pandemic). He returned on January 2. Plans: He was going to fight Javier Fortuna in July, but anxiety problems have momentarily taken him away from the ring.

Hector Tanajara (19-0, 5 KO), United States. Lightweight, 24 years old. Five bouts in 2018, two in 2019, one in 2020 (before the pandemic). Plans: Looking for a new date, since his two scheduled bouts in recent months have fallen between indispositions and injuries.

William Zepeda (22-0, 20 KO), Mexico. Lightweight, 24 years old. Four fights in 2018, another four in 2019 and two in 2020 (one pre-pandemic). Plans: Probably come back in June or July on Golden Boy billboards. He spoke with ESPABOX.

Chris colbert (15-0, 6 KO), United States. Super featherweight, 24 years old. Two bouts in 2018, four in 2019 and two in 2020 (one before the pandemic). Plans: Fight on July 3 against Yuriorkis Gamboa.

Eduardo Hernandez (30-1, 27 KO), Mexico. Super featherweight, 23 years old. Three fights in 2018, another three in 2019 and one in November 2020. Unknown plans.

Xavier Martinez (16-0, 11 KO), United States. Super featherweight, 23 years old. Two fights in 2018, three in 2019 and one in October 2020. Plans: He faces Juan Carlos Burgos on May 15 in the undercard of Luis Nery-Brandon Figueroa.

Lamont Roach (20-1-1, 8 KO), United States. Super featherweight, 25 years old. Three fights in 2018, two in 2019 and one in October 2020. Unknown plans.

Hinata maruta (11-1-1, 9 KO), Japan. Featherweight, 24 years old. Three fights in 2018, two in 2019 and one in 2021. Plans: He will soon defend his national title, against a rival to be determined.

Musashi mori (12-0, 7 KO), Japan. Featherweight, 21 years old. Three fights in 2018, another three in 2019. He returned in November 2020. Plans: He will face Satoshi Shimizu on May 21, with intermediate and regional titles in contention.

Irving Turrubiartes (22-0, 13 KO), Mexico. Featherweight, 23 years old. Three bouts in 2018, four in 2019 and one in July 2020, not sanctioned by the federation due to existing restrictions. Unknown plans.

Brandon figueroa (21-0-1, 16 KO), United States. Super bantamweight, 24 years old. Three fights in 2018, four in 2019 and one in September 2020. Plans: He will contest the WBC world title against “Pantera” Nery this coming May 15th.

Carlos Caraballo (14-0, 14 KO), Puerto Rico. Bantamweight, 25 years old. Four fights in 2018, three in 2019 and one in 2020, before the covid. He returned in March 2021. Unknown plans.

Reymart Gaballo (24-0, 20 KO), Philippines. Bantamweight, 24 years old. Two fights in 2018, three in 2019 and he returned in December 2020. Plans: His rematch with Manny Rodríguez was to be played on May 29, but now the date of July 9 seems more likely.

Ricardo Rafael Sandoval (18-1, 13 KO), United States. Flyweight, 22 years old. Four fights in 2018, three in 2019 and one in early 2020. Plans: I was going to fight Jay Harris in a world elimination on the 14th, but MTK has delayed the event for a few weeks. The reasons are unknown.

Agustin Gauto (16-0, 11 KO), Argentina. Light flyweight, 23 years old. Seven bouts in 2018, four in 2019 and two in 2020 (one before lockdown). Plans: Looking for a fight that brings him closer to the WBA World Cup.

Sivenathi Nontshinga (10-0, 9 KO), South Africa. Light flyweight, 22 years old. Four fights in 2018, two in 2019 and one in early 2020. He returned after the pandemic this past April 24. Plans: He is an official candidate for the IBF World Championship held by Félix Alvarado.

Samuel Salva (18-1, 11 KO), Philippines. Minimum weight, 24 years. Four fights in 2018, two in 2019 and one in early 2020. Unknown plans.