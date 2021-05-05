The great fighters “forgotten” by the pandemic: 2. The consolidated stars

Darío Pérez

@ Ringhsider2020

After reviewing the world champions who have not fought since at least February 2020 due to the effect of the global pandemic caused by covid-19, we continue to draw up a list with, in our opinion, world boxing stars at the that we really want to see in action again.

Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KO). Heavyweight, 35 years old. Last fight: 2-22-2020, loss to Tyson Fury. Plans: He has returned to the gym recently with the idea of ​​fighting in a few months. Waiting for concrete news.

Andrew Tabiti (17-1, 13 KO). Cruiserweight, 31 years old. Last fight: 6-15-2019, loss to Yuniel Dorticós. Plans: We don’t know anything about his next moves, but he’s training.

Jesse hart (26-3, 21 KO). Light heavyweight, 31 years old. Last fight: 11-1-2020, loss to Joe Smith Jr. Plans: It is rumored that he could face Edgar Berlanga on June 12.

Sergey Kovalev (34-4-1, 29 KO). Light heavyweight, 38 years old. Last fight: 2-11-2019, loss to «Canelo» Álvarez. Plans: Unknown. He was going to face Bektemir Melikuziev on 1-30-2021, but he tested positive for testosterone. It is not known if he will continue to be active, he has more extra sports problems.

Jean pascal (35-6-1, 20 KO). Light heavyweight, 35 years old. Last fight: 12-28-2019, victory against Badou Jack. Plans: On June 6, after the tightness of his first fight, he disputes a rematch against Jack.

Jarrett hurd (24-1, 16 KO). Super welterweight, 30 years old. Last fight: 25-1-2020, victory against Francisco Santana. Plans: Although it is not yet official, it returns on 6-6-2021 against Luis Arias as part of Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition against a youtuber.

Liam smith (29-2-1, 16 KO). Super welterweight, 32 years old. Last fight: 12-20-2019, victory against Roberto García. Plans: Play this Friday 7-5-2021 a WBO intermediate title in Russia against Magomed Kurbanov. It is an informal world tie.

Michel Soro (35-2-1, 24 KO). Super welterweight, 33 years old. Last fight: 11-15-2019, victory against Cedric Vitu. Plans: He was the official challenger to the WBA Regular title of Erislandy Lara, but the Cuban gained weight. He should contest it against a co-contender yet to be named… or the WBA will name him champion.

Mikey Garcia (40-1, 30 KO). Welterweight, 33 years old. Last fight: 2-29-2020, victory against Jessie Vargas. Plans: Sounds like the most likely opponent for Manny Pacquiao this coming summer.

Manny pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KO). Welterweight, 42 years old. Last fight: 7-20-2019, victory against Keith Thurman. Plans: Negotiated with Terence Crawford for the summer, but there was no economic viability and right now the closest option is Mikey Garcia. Errol Spence or a rematch against Thurman, although distant, are other possibilities.

Jessie vargas (29-3-2, 11 KO). Welterweight, 31 years old. Last fight: 2-29-2020, loss to Mikey García. Plans: He was going to fight Kieron Conway on the Canelo-Saunders undercard, but he didn’t want to go ahead with the fight. He has sounded like a rival to Austin Trout, Conor Benn, David Avanesyan or Danny García, but without advancing in the negotiations.

Terry flanagan (36-2, 14 KO). Super featherweight, 31 years old. Last fight: 11-15-2019, victory against Jayro Durán. Plans: Nothing announced, in the United Kingdom they speculate that he could be thinking about the withdrawal.

Jorge Linares placeholder image (47-5, 29 KO). Lightweight, 35 years old. Last fight: 2-14-2020, victory against Carlos Morales. Plans: On May 29, he disputes the WBC World Cup in the category against Devin Haney.

Tevin Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KO). Super featherweight, 30 years old. Last fight: 30-1-2020, loss to JoJo Díaz. Plans: Everything has been read from his retirement to a world tie on 5-6-2021 against Samir Ziani for the WBC title (apparently rejected by Farmer).

Kid galahad (27-1, 16 KO). Featherweight, 31 years old. Last fight: 2-8-2020, victory against Claudio Marrero. Plans: I was going to play the IBF World Cup against Jazza Dickens this Saturday at Canelo’s gala against Saunders, but visa problems have prevented it. A new date will be sought in June or July.

Can Xu (18-2, 3 KO). Featherweight, 27 years old. Last fight: 11-23-2019, victory against Manny Robles III. Plans: There was talk that he was going to fight Josh Warrington, but, between the abandonment of the British IBF title and his loss to Mauricio Lara, his next step remains to be seen. He could be promoted from “Regular” to “Real” World Champion by the WBA if Leo Santa Cruz formally moves up in weight.

Nonito Donaire (40-6, 26 KO). Bantamweight, 38 years old. Last fight: 11-07-2019, loss to Naoya Inoue. Plans: He will play the WBC World Cup on May 29 against Nordine Oubaali.

Guillermo Rigondeaux (20-1, 13 KO). Bantamweight, 40 years old. Last fight: 2-8-2020, victory against Liborio Solís. Plans: He will play the WBO World Cup on August 14 against John Riel Casimero.

Zolani tete (28-4, 21 KO). Bantamweight, 33 years old. Last fight: 11-30-2019, loss to John Riel Casimero. Plans: Frank Warren has recently stated that he has big plans for him, but the volume of Queensberry’s soirees has dropped a lot and nothing concrete is known.

Kal yafai (26-1, 15 KO). Bantamweight, 31 years old. Last fight: 2-29-2020, loss to “Chocolatito” González. Plans: Training, he should be back soon for a Matchroom Boxing evening and it could be June 12th.