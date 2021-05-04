The great fighters “forgotten” by the pandemic: 1. World champions

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

In March 2020, the world stood still. There was a massive confinement due to health obligations, something unprecedented in contemporary history apart from war reasons or natural disasters. Boxing, as we have all seen, was no stranger, and the last year has been extremely tough for boxing in particular, with few evenings, reduced budgets, closed-door events and, what concerns us, a large number of boxers who have More than a year without getting into the ring for this cause.

We are going to review some of them and what is known about their return to the ring. We will start with the world champions:

Tyson fury (30-0-1, 21 KO). Title: WBC Heavyweight. Last fight: Defeated Deontay Wilder on 2-22-2020. Plans: Negotiating unification with Anthony Joshua.

Arsen goulamirian (26-0, 18 KO). Title: WBA Cruiserweight. Last fight: Defeated Constantin Bejenaru on 12-28-2019. Plans: He was going to have defended the belt on 12-13-2020 against Yuri Kashinsky, but he got injured while training. The WBA has ordered in February that he must defend the belt against Alexei Egorov.

Ryota murata (16-2, 13 KO). Title: WBA Middleweight (He was promoted from his status as “Regular Champion” after Saúl Álvarez gained weight). Last fight: Defeated Steven Butler on 12-23-2019. Plans: It is said that he is negotiating with Gennady Golovkin to unify championships on 12/31/2021 in Japan. After last weekend, there is talk of other previous options such as Chris Eubank or Erislandy Lara, new “regular” WBA champion. Sergio Martínez’s option, which was studied, is almost impossible due to the complicated situation of the pandemic in Japan.

Gary Russell Jr (31-1, 18 KO). Title: WBC Featherweight. Last match: Defeated Tugstsogt Nyambayar on 2-2-2020. Plans: Negotiating to face Rey Vargas, his official challenger already recovered from a serious injury.

Nordine oubaali (17-0, 12 KO). Title: WBC Featherweight. Last match: Defeated Takuma Inoue on 11-07-2019. Plans: He will fight on 5-29-2021 against Nonito Donaire.

Artem Dalakian (20-0, 14 KO). Title: WBA flyweight. Last fight: He beat Josber Pérez on 2-8-2020. Plans: Uncertain, the possible opponent with whom the most has been speculated is Luis Concepción.

Knockout CP Freshmart / Thammanoon Niyomtrong (21-0, 7 KO). Title: WBA minimum weight. Last fight: He beat Norihito Tanaka on 3-3-2020. Plans: Defend the crown on 5-29-2021 against Siridech Deebok.

Wilfredo Mendez (16-1, 6 KO). Title: WBO minimum weight. Last fight: He beat Gabriel Mendoza on 2-8-2020. Plans: He was going to face Alexis Díaz on 12-16-2020, but could not do so due to discomfort after the weigh-in. The bout was to be relocated at a later date, but nothing has been announced about it yet.