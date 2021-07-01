The great fear of Luis Miguel, “Hospitalized in Acapulco”

What Luis Miguel feared so much: “Hospitalized in Acapulco” | Instagram

According to recent information that emerged this Wednesday, June 30, indicates that the singer Luis Miguel would meet “hospitalized“at this time and” not confined “, as the latest news about the life of the” would have revealed. “Sun of Mexico“.

In the midst of the great controversy to learn more about the whereabouts of Luis Miguel After a strange absence, this Wednesday June 30, an Instagram account has assured that the Mexican music producer, born in Puerto Rico, is in “a hospital in Acapulco.”

Was it infected?

This would surely cause a shock to the followers of the star, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, who apparently would have taken extreme security measures to take care of his health and avoid contagion.

Fortunately, they indicate that the artist, considered one of the most successful in Latin America, has not contracted the powerful condition since the reason that keeps him hospitalized is a supposed fracture in the body, as revealed by the account called “Chamonic”, who reiterated this information.

Exclusive ha ha ha. I pass a gossip to them, they said that Luis Miguel was in Beverly Hills, well NO !!! He informed them that he is admitted to the “Aqua” hospital in Acapulco, Guerrero because he has a broken shoulder, he began by narrating the account at the bottom of a photograph of LuisMi.

In addition to this, the account also shared other details as well as his state of health, even his state of mind inside the supposed clinic.

According to the profile, the 51-year-old star, true to his style, would be demanding special treatment even at food, although on the other hand, the businessman has also let out his good humor.

The truth is that they say that he is a super clown, that when they ask him what he wants to eat, he answers that flank steak tacos and that they ask him for certain foods from restaurants and that when he has to study, he almost cries, they describe.

So far, this information has not been corroborated since, in principle, “Micky” does not have social networks where he can share the details of his life.

Subsequently, another publication reported that the Mexican star “was already out of the hospital so that at this time he was resting at home. The artist would have decided to leave after the news of the place where he was was circulated, despite the fact that was registered under another name indicated the same source.

I tell you that they told me this: Luis Miguel is already at home recovering, after you said and everyone found out that he was in the Aqua hospital in Acapulco, he decided to leave.

Recently, it would have been a source close to the prominent figure of music and entertainment, who revealed that Gallego Basteri, “is going through a bad time emotionally”, due to the health crisis, his fear has led him to develop a great “Paranoia” for contracting the condition, he fears catching it and losing his voice, he even disinfects everything and asks for Covid tests from each woman he meets, revealed the source.

According to the publication, the one who was Aracely Arámbula’s partner, and Miguel’s father, Daniel Gallego Arámbula and Michelle Salas, has spent much of his time in Mexico since he also maintains a relationship with an Argentine model, Mercedes Villador.

As it was known for a few months, apparently, the interpreter of “La Bikina” would not spend long time alone after his break with Millie Gould, and it is now that he is isolated in a hotel in Acapulco, according to Tv Notes.

In the middle of the magazine’s extensive talk with the informant, the supposed friend of Luis Miguel, revealed that the older brother of the Gallego Basteri, Alejandro Basteri and Sergio, was going through a certain depression derived from several factors:

In short, the latent risk of the virus, its fear of contagion, its love breakups, and the failure of its second installment of the series of which criticisms have been launched that even call it “boring”, added to warnings of lawsuits are some of the many things that overwhelm the tranquility of the maximum figure.