The great expansion of Morris Garage in Europe based on electrification

It was relatively recently that Morris Garage launched an ambitious expansion plan in Europe. A roadmap in which electrification and sustainable mobility was the protagonist. The brand popularly known as MG It is reaping extraordinary sales figures and this has already allowed it to outperform certain more established firms in Europe.

The forecasts with which MG works, which has recently materialized its return to Spain, is to continue improving its registration volumes as it deploys its electrified range throughout the Old Continent. The arrival of new models will be crucial to achieve this goal. In the period between the months of January and April 2021 MG sales in Europe grew by 79%.

The MG ZS EV has become a central pillar of the Morris Garage range in Europe

Morris Garage sells more cars than Alfa Romeo



This brand, backed by the Chinese giant SAIC, registered 10,811 units sold in the European market during the first four months of 2021. This figure, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represented a strong rise of 79%. To put these sales figures in context, Morris Garage overtook Alfa Romeo.

Morris Garage sales in Europe in 2021

RankingModelSales 2021 (Jan-Apr)% Var.1MG ZS6.13143% 2MG HS2.792 + 254.8% 3MG51.098-4MG3766-19.7%

Right now MG is present in 14 European countries. Leaving aside the United Kingdom, where the brand remained present, it is worth noting Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, the Netherlands and Norway. Looking to the end of this year, the brand expects to have exceeded the 200 point-of-sale barrier.

MG EHS, a very competitively priced plug-in hybrid SUV

Morris Garage’s British past is very important

The UK is the main market for MG in EuropeWhich is logical considering the brand’s British past. Approximately three-quarters of the company’s sales come from that territory. At the end of May, MG already surpasses in the United Kingdom to marks of the stature of Mazda, Honda, Jaguar, Suzuki, FIAT, Dacia and Lexus. However, in the British Isles the MG range is wider than in the rest of Europe. Let’s go into details.

MG’s British range, in addition to electric cars and plug-in hybrids, also consists of cars with traditional combustion engines. This is the case of the MG3, MG ZS and MG HS respectively. In the rest of the European territory, MG only offers 100% electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. Despite this appreciation, which is relevant, MG highlights that almost a third of its sales until May in the United Kingdom corresponded to its two electric models, the MG ZS EV and the MG5.

In other places like Norway MG sales are also growing significantly. There, the ZS EV was the fourteenth best-selling car during the first five months of 2021 with a total of 1,242 units sold.

MG is already present in more than a dozen European countries

The new electric cars from Morris Garage

MG closed the turbulent year 2020 with 25,619 units sold, which represented 81% more than in 2019. It was one of the few car brands in Europe that were able to close the year positively. In the coming months the MG range will be enriched with the arrival of two very interesting new electric models. The new MG Marvel R and the new MG5. Both are called to play a leading role.