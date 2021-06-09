The great evenings of Thursday 10 and Friday 11 move to Berazategui

The two boxing functions that Sampson Boxing and Tello Box will organize on Thursday, June 10 and Friday, June 11, will finally be held at the “Roberto De Vicenzo” Activity Center, in Berazategui, Buenos Aires, both billboards with TyC Sports television, from 22.

In principle, the evenings were to be held in Villa Carlos Paz, Cordoba, but due to logistics and organization problems, derived from the growing number of cases of Coronavirus in the Mediterranean province, the festivals moved to Berazategui, thanks to the invaluable support of the local municipality.

The function on Thursday 10 will have an interesting background fight, at welterweight, in which the former South American super lightweight champion, Leonardo Amitrano, from San Luis, will face the rising Buenos Aires Elías Haedo, number one in the national ranking of 66,678 kg, in 10 rounds. .

There, in 8-round combat, the current super middleweight national champion, Sebastián Papeschi, from Buenos Aires, will cross gloves with the always difficult Germán Ignacio Peralta, from Florencio Varela, and the excellent prospects Neri Muñoz and León Gavilán will also present themselves.

On Friday the 11th, the grand final of the super welterweight tournament “Copa Miguel Castellini” will take place between missionary Alejandro “Cuervo” Silva and Diego “Chacarero” Ramírez from Chaco, where Silva will also expose his national title of 69,800 kilograms.

In that role, Chubut knockout Walter Matthysse Jr, in super middleweight, will be presented again and the great promise of boxing from Cordoba, Agustín Vergara, will make his professional debut in the featherweight division.

We attach the confirmed billboards of both evenings. We will continue to inform.