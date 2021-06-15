the great European rival of Glovo and Deliveroo with deliveries in 10 minutes and hired riders

A new home delivery company arrives in Spain. After obtaining a round of financing for a valuation of 1,000 million dollars, Gorillas expands throughout Europe and lands in our country. The Berlin-founded startup is the great rival of Glovo and Deliveroo, with presence in more than 30 cities in less than a year and with 2,000 delivery people.

From today Gorillas begins its operations in Madrid and from July it will be available in Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Marbella, Alicante, Murcia, Ibiza, and Mallorca. They offer ultra-fast deliveries in 10 minutes and a initial catalog of 2,000 products of daily consumption.

Shipping at € 1.80 and local products

Consumers in Madrid will have access to the product catalog, with a shipping fee of 1.80 euros. Products available include fresh food, groceries and beverages, as well as access to products from local merchants. In the case of Madrid, Gorillas explains that La Colmenareña, Hola Coffee and Puchero they are part of the initial introductory offer.

“We seek to create new sources of income for local Spanish companies, giving them the opportunity of new distribution channels”, explains Magdalena Szuszkiewicz, Gorillas manager in Spain.

Gorillas has an application for Android and iOS, from where we can access the product catalog. At the moment the distribution area is quite limited, only in the Chamberí and Salamanca neighborhoods, but with the promise of expanding in the future.

The company promotes itself with the message of support for local commerce: “only products from local stores will be sold through the platform, helping to push the so battered Spanish economy “, they express from Gorillas.

New ‘dark stores’ and compliance with the Rider Law

Equivalent to Glovo, which received a large funding round of € 450 million, Gorillas bets on the creation of the ‘dark stores’, warehouses scattered around the area where they deliver and that allow them to expedite shipments. In these ultra-fast 10-minute deliveries, having products on hand seems to be key.

Faced with the rise of this model, Gorillas defends it, explaining that this way they ensure that “users buy only what they will consume in the following days.” The different distributors will be located and deliver the deliveries exclusively on electric bicycles. Each delivery person will have an assigned area for shipments, something that should strengthen the connection with customers in the area, they point out.

Equivalent to Just Eat, Gorillas directly employs and expresses support to the recently approved ‘Rider Law’. According to the numbers of the company, they have 2,000 couriers throughout Europe (Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) and the United States. From the company’s website they look for new ‘riders’, explaining that they provide the e-bikes, they pay by the hour and each rider has their own contract. We will see if the black backpacks with the red Gorillas logo manage to have as much visibility as their rivals.

