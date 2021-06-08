The great end of the Peque’s day in Paris

A luxurious day for Diego schwartzman. The Argentine sealed his pass to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros after beating Struff in straight sets and, while waiting for his duel against Nadal, celebrated what was achieved.

His partner, Eugenia De Martino, who accompanies him on his adventure for the Grand Slam, uploaded some stories to Instagram in which both closed a day in the best way: Little boy smiling in front of a light show of the Eiffel Tower and kissing his girlfriend on the cheek. “Goodnight kiss over here”she wrote in the post.

The Peque has not lost a set so far in the contest, and will try to continue the streak when he faces Rafa, for the feat, this Wednesday, June 9.

So far, the Argentine has only triumphed in one of 11 games against the Spanish. Will there be a second version? It is not easy because Rafa is fully focused on winning his 14th Grand Slam in Paris.

