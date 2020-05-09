The upcoming showdown between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will involve two stellar NFL quarterbacks, as well as a $ 10 million donation to the COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts.

As if that were not enough, the winners will have the right to make fun of the defeated in this four-star duel that will take place on May 24 at the Medalist Golf Club.

Turner Sports announced more details of “The Match: Championship for Charity,” a televised matchup of Woods and Peyton Manning against Mickelson and Tom Brady.

Medalist is the field Woods plays on at home. Manning and Brady indicated that they had already played there – the former ran out of balls before reaching the 18th hole and Brady finished with a 106-hit card.

The format will be for the best ball for the first nine holes and alternate shots on the remaining nine. Thus, both players will have a shot on the tee and shots will be alternated from there.

WarnerMedia, as well as the four players, will make a joint donation of $ 10 million to benefit various local and national initiatives. Turner said the duel includes a partnership with the “All In Challenge,” an initiative to provide food to those in need.

In his last showdown, Mickelson bested Woods in a playoff under the lights in Las Vegas over Thanksgiving weekend in 2018. This time, the show will feature two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. to contribute to entertainment.

The duel will take place a week after live golf returns to television for the first time since the PGA Tour and other international competitions were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will compete in a charity tournament against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff at the Seminole Golf Club, one of the most famous courses in Florida that will have a televised event for the first time.

