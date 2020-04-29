The coronavirus has punctured the PSG bubble. The new rich of world football may stop being so because of the losses derived from the suspension of the French league. This has led to a confrontation between the club’s owners and the squad, who are reluctant to lower the floor. To all this we must add that Al-Khelaifi You will have to testify in Switzerland on charges of forgery of documents and passive corruption.

In the early afternoon of Tuesday the bomb went off in France. Édouard Philippe, French Prime Minister, announced by surprise that the French league was suspended and this raised the alarm in all the teams in Ligue 1. Because they present terrible economic losses due to the cessation of competition.

The most the PSG, which could lose up to 215 million for the suspension of the French championship. Al-Khelaifi already pointed out a few weeks ago that this would lead to economic losses “Terrible” for a club that pays nothing more and nothing less than 371 million in salaries with a total budget of 671 kilos.

For this reason, in the face of this huge salary mass that has been inflated based on multi-million dollar transfers, the owners of the Parisian club presented the players with a salary reduction offer that they have rejected. This has caused a serious conflict between management and staff and the tension is currently felt in the environment. Some stars would have refused to lower their wages and right now Marquinhos and Thiago Silva they are negotiating according to what the French players union dictates.

To the economic losses and the conflict between the soccer players, we must add that Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of the PSG and of the beIN Sports group, will have to be cited by the Swiss Federal Criminal Court as being responsible for unfair management and instigation, falsification of documents and passive corruption, all of which are related to the attribution of the rights of television of the World Cups of 2026 and 2030.

Doubts about the future of Mbappé

All this climate of tension in PSG can be key in the signing of Mbappé for him Real Madrid. The French team continues to persuade the French footballer to renew his contract with the entity that expires next year 2022 and at the Bernabéu they are waiting for possible events. The environment of the footballer has already given his word to emissaries of the white team that will not renew with PSG and all these recent events could make him take the definitive step to land at Castellana.