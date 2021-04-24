The great deception of supermarket guacamole sauces

Few ingredients need a guacamole. Basically avocado, a little bit of salt, a touch of lime, coriander, and some chili to make it work. Tomato and onion are optional and there are recipes that use them and others that do not. Easy right? Well, quite a lot. Making it at home requires grinding and mixing the ingredients to taste. Simply. However, perhaps due to the dizzying pace of life we ​​lead, there are times when we do not even have time to prepare it and We turn to those who sell, already packaged, in the supermarket. But it turns out that all that glitters is not gold and The Organization of Consumers (OCU) and Users has discovered that not all guacamoles are the same.

Supermarket guacamole usually contains more than 90% avocado. Photo: Getty Creative

The OCU has compared 15 guacamoles, all cold storage. In all products, the main ingredient is avocado (above 90%), which is accompanied by other ingredients in small quantities. The fat comes essentially from the avocado, although in two of these products they have detected the addition of rapeseed oil (rapeseed) and olive oil. The average fat content of these products is 13.7%.

They also score well on the Nutriscore. Of the 15 products compared, six obtain an A rating on Nutriscore (which would equal healthy), while there are nine with B (slightly less healthy). Everything in order, apparently, until we get to the fine print. Is guacamole the same as “guacamole sauce”? The OCU clarifies that “they are not the same at all. Guacamole sauces, despite what they indicate on the packaging, are far from being guacamole, since the percentage of this fruit is at best 14%, while in guacamoles it is around 90% “. That is, as users, we must be vigilant to detect whether it is guacamole or guacamole sauce We have taken a look to see if the difference is as much as the OCU claims.

We take a look at the guacamole sauce from Old El Paso and, indeed, we find that the main ingredient is water, followed by avocado by 14%, 10% tomato, 7% onion, wheat flour, cream cheese, cream, starch, refined turnip oil, potato flakes, garlic puree … and a host of other ingredients. Mind you, your Nutriscore rating also drops to C.

The guacamole sauce contains only 14% avocado. Photo: Openfoodfacts.org (CC)

If we compare it with a guacamole other than salsa (for example, the one from Carrefour, in this case), we see a very clear difference: the main ingredient is avocado, with an amount of 95%. In addition, onion, salt, jalapeño, sugar, antioxidant, ascorbic acid, coriander, garlic, acidity regulator, sodium citrate, acidulant and citric acid. Nothing else: a ratio of ingredients much lower than that of the guacamole sauce previously reviewed. The surprising thing about the case is this product, despite containing a greater amount of avocado than the guacamole sauce, it is cheaper …

In addition, the OCU also reports that the phenomenon of vegetable spreads is booming. The organization has compared spreads based on eggplant, tomato, artichoke or lentils, among other ingredients. The average percentage of vegetables (39%) is lower than in guacamole: there are products that do not reach 9%, although there are also some in which it exceeds 80%. They also warn that the salt content is high, 1.1% on average. In fact, 11 samples of the 17 analyzed have a quantity of salt that exceeds 1%.

Vegetable spreads are in fashion, but watch the percentage of the main ingredient. Photo: Getty Creative

Therefore, we can conclude, in view of the OCU results, that the guacamoles sold in supermarkets are, for the most part, healthy. Or at least, they are similar to those that we would make at home since their main ingredient is avocado in percentages that rise above 90%. Of course, we must pay close attention to the labeling so that we do not take home a “guacamole sauce” without it really being what we want and being clear that the percentage of avocado drops to one-ninth. As an alternative, we will always have the possibility to get down to work because, in short, it is one of the simplest recipes that exist. And also one of the most attractive …

