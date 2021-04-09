The great cover of the Ibex: ArcelorMittal

The best value of the month for the Ibex 35 and the most recommended

ArcelorMittal returns from the desert. And he does it with force. And it is that in recent years, the value has had to overcome numerous obstacles to reach the highest: that of the pandemic crisis. The value, on March 19 of last year was placed below 6 euros from which it already recovers no less than 310%. But it has been a long and winding road, as the Beatles song says.

And it is that the current levels of the value do not correspond to what has been experienced in its price in recent years. Since October 2018 we do not see price levels like those contained in ArcelorMittal at the moment, with Chinese competition in the foreground and the price of raw materials as a backdrop.. The value has also had a great recovery since the ill-fated last year and especially, since they began to green, in the heat of the expectation of the improvement in activity, the values ​​linked to the cycle, with the arrival of the so-called vaccine rally of November. Their progress since then has reached 94%.

In its quotation graph we see how the value presents the highest monthly rise that reaches 17.6% within the Ibex, despite the correction experienced in the last two sessions. And since the beginning of the year, ArcelorMittal has advanced almost 28%. 4% separates him from the maximums for the year.

ArcelorMittal price analysis

Morgan Stanley overweight the stock with a target price of 28 euros, which represents a potential for the value of 15%. They consider as key points in the last considerations of the company about its business of the so-called “green steel”, for which it is looking for partners given the high cost of reducing carbon emissions in that country and in the rest, the same happens in Asturias, for example, it will increase investments in Germany. It also believes that it is well placed for phase 4 of the emissions trading system and that its CAPEX, the company’s capital investment, will rise to $ 3 billion annually in the next 5-10 years.

It has also become the most recommended value, according to Bloomberg data. 19 of the analysts choose to buy or overweight the security, 3 to keep it in the portfolio and do not present any recommendation to sell. While from Reuters its target price reaches 25.41 euros per share. The experts also point out that they do not see great resistance to overcome until reaching the level of 30 euros per share, after exceeding them in the medium and long term since the end of March.

As for its shareholders, it should be noted that Societé Generale has just exceeded the threshold of 5% of its capital since the end of March. It now owns 5.23% compared to 4.97% previously, in a communication made to comply with Luxembourg law on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, by exceeding the threshold of 5% of voting rights.

If we look at what the Investment Strategies premium technical indicators show us, the value moves, in bullish mode, with an improved score of 8 out of 10 possible points. With an upward trend in the medium and long term, with a positive slow and fast total moment and a medium-term business volume that is growing. On the other hand, the decreasing volume of business stands out, which is decreasing in the long term and the range of amplitude of the value, its volatility in the market, which is increasing both in the medium and long term.

ArcelorMittal premium analysis

