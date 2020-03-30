In the absence of officiality – it is expected to be announced this Wednesday – Wimbledon will also be canceled as a result of the current coronavirus pandemic. It would be the first Grand Slam to be affected by its cancellation by COVID-19, since Roland Garros has dodged it and has chosen to postpone the dispute of the Parisian tournament from May-June to September instead of saying goodbye until 2021. We analyze the consequences of the cancellation of the English Grand Slam.

The official decision will be announced this Wednesday by the Wimbledon organizers. However, the vice president of the German Tennis Federation, Dirk Hordoff, and later the . agency have taken it for granted that the English Grand Slam will not take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the firm intention of the organizers to celebrate one of the most traditional tournaments in the world of tennis, the difficulty of the moment as well as the handicap that the surface on which the tournament is played made it practically impossible to postpone the event at other dates – due to humidity and lack of light.

It will be then the eleventh time that Wimbledon, a tournament that started in 1877, is not celebrated. On previous occasions it was due to the First and Second World War, while now it has been the coronavirus that has deprived tennis players and fans from enjoying one of the most outstanding tournaments on the calendar. A cancellation that will mean millionaire losses in a tournament It is a real money-making machine thanks to the emission rights, but also to all the merchandising and commercial and leisure activities that take place during it.

The cancellation of Wimbledon will mean for now that Novak Djokovic will not be able to defend the crown won last year at the Cathedral and that Nadal says goodbye to one of the closest options to regain number one by defending fewer points than the Serbian in London. The real sports consequences of the cancellation are yet to be seen, since ATP announced that it would freeze the ranking of points until June 7 and “until further notice”. The non-dispute of the English Grand Slam would represent a new scenario and the ATP would have to re-pronounce on what consequences it will have and that could even lead to the end of the season before given the impossibility of playing the tournaments.