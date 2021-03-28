The Great Conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn: this is how the astronomical Christmas Kiss looked like

Astronomy fans who were hungry after the six eclipses of this turbulent 2020 – the last one a spectacular total solar eclipse – still had one very important appointment left. On the night of December 21, the “Christmas Star” or “Christmas Kiss” could be seen in many parts of the planet: the conjunction between the largest planets in our Solar System: Jupiter and Saturn.

The two planets have not been aligned so closely in our sky for 400 years, and this phenomenon has not occurred at night for 800 years, according to NASA. So let’s say that the occasion was worth an effort not to miss the appointment.

But if you haven’t seen it here, you can go back to the images of the “Christmas Kiss”.

These are the keys to the Great Conjunction or Christmas Kiss:

Actually Jupiter and Saturn, of course, are still about 600 million kilometers, each in their orbit, as the fifth and sixth planets in our Solar System, relative to the sun.

Simply, their orbits and Earth’s are aligned so that they appear “together” in the sky. Jupiter’s orbit is faster, and its paths only cross once every 20 years or so. Seeing them so close is very exceptional, as NASA points out.

The phenomenon was already visible since Wednesday, December 16. But it appeared closer and closer until the 21st – where they looked like a “double planet” and can now be seen “splitting apart” until December 24th.

The coincidence of dates makes some call the phenomenon “Christmas Star”, after the star that would have guided the Magi to the Portal of Bethlehem, but the question divides the experts.

No special gadgets are required, although NASA recommends using a small telescope or binoculars to enhance the experience. It is enough to find an open space and a clear sky and as dark as possible (away from cities if possible).

Still, our Solar System neighbors are so bright that they can be seen even from most urban areas.

To see the end of the “Christmas Kiss” or how the planets separate again, after sunset, you have to look to the southwest, approximately towards the place where the sun sets. Jupiter appears as a very bright star (the second brightest after the Moon). Saturn is seen somewhat smaller, with a characteristic yellow tint, above Jupiter until the 21st. They will now reverse positions and begin to “separate.”

The phenomenon has lasted a few hours. Later, the two stars disappeared on the horizon. The closer to the Earth’s equator we are, the longer we could see this celestial Christmas Kiss.

Those who cannot go out for some reason or in case the skies are cloudy throughout the period and want to see how the planets separate, will be able to enjoy it thanks to the live broadcasts of various observatories around the globe.

The page of the Astronomical Federation of Spain includes numerous live events throughout the country, around sunset.

Virtual Telescope offers a live session on December 21 at 16:00 UT / GMT (17:00 Central European Time, 12:00 in Argentina).

The Lowell Observatory in Arizona, United States, broadcasts from 17:00 MST (21:00 in Argentina, 00:00 on Tuesday, December 22 GMT, 01:00 Central European Time).

Also the Dyer Observatory offers a broadcast on the 21st at 17:00 CST (21:00 GMT).

The year of astronomical events ends with the Ursid meteor shower, visible on the same days as the Great Conjunction, the conjunction of Mars and the Moon on December 23, and a full moon on December 30.