One of the best independent surprises that we left in 2019 was Children of Morta, a narrative action-RPG signed byDead Mage and 11 bit Studiothat recreates the adventures of an extraordinary family of heroes. In February, its players received the Shrine of Challenge content for free, which was a challenge at the height of the most experienced, but now you can revisit the game to discover itsnew update, Setting Sun Inn.

This version of the game is now available for download, and its managers have broken down all the news in extensive patch notes that can be found on the Steam blog. We anticipate that among its most outstanding characteristics is the debut of theNew Game + mode, which as you will know by now, allows you to revisit the main story while preserving a good part of the progress you kept in the previous game, only this time it will be more difficult if possible.

“We are very excited to bring you the second free content update to our roadmap. As you can expect, NG + mode encourages you to continue Bergson’s journey again, but this time with increased difficulty, skill level cap character, and improvements in both Ben’s workshop and Margaret’s laboratory “explain those responsible. “We have also enriched thehistoryof the game with more than50 new sequences, home events, and activities. We believe these additional narrative pieces will enrich your bond with the Bergson family and the wonderful world of Rea. “

The statement continues: “In addition to NG + mode, new family-related quests have been added to dungeons, and will appear during the first round as well. The update is available on all platforms: PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.” . If you want to see how the game has seemed to us, we recommend you visit our analysis of Children of Morta.

