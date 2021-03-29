The great challenge that Tim Berners-Lee, the father of the web, sees 32 years later

The Internet has completely changed the world in just three decades. Especially since its massive arrival in homes, providing unprecedented access to information. Of course, half the world is still completely absent from this revolution, something that Tim Berners-Lee has been in charge of remembering.

The so-called father of the web – the first person to establish communication between a client and a server using the HTTP protocol – published a letter a few days ago together with Rosemary Leith from the Web Foundation reviewing the challenges and achievements of the web.

Berners-Lee usually does this every year, but on this occasion, in addition to the 32 anniversary of the web as such, the writing was special because of the importance of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the internet has contributed to a great Measure has played a role in this new context.

32 years after the creation of the web, half of the world’s population still does not have access to it

For Berners-Lee, although today’s corporate-controlled internet has strayed far from the open ideal he had once thought, and the tension and strong controversy over fake news, the biggest challenge ahead is bringing the internet to the whole world.

Today, according to World Bank data, just over half of the population still does not have access to the network. Of these, Berners-Lee focuses on the youngest. One third of the world’s population under 25 years of age does not have access to the internet, which results in their capacity for training, concerns and equality of tools, in short.

“Too many young people are still excluded and cannot use the Internet to share their talents and ideas,” wrote Berners-Lee, who dedicated himself to highlighting some projects carried out by young people that partly mark his ideal of the Internet.

The father of the web believes that world leaders must make internet connectivity a top priority in the post-COVID era, arguing that every young person who cannot get online represents a “lost opportunity for new ideas and innovations that can serve the community. humanity.”

Internet: Basic right?

According to the estimates of the Web Foundation, bring the internet to the missing places by 2030 would require an investment of 428 billion dollars. To put this in perspective, that works out to just $ 116 per person for the 3.7 billion people who currently remain offline.

Africa, unsurprisingly, is also still the last frontier in internet presence. The following map via Our World in Data marks the penetration of the internet in the continent.

Internet access should be recognized as a basic right in the same way that electricity was in the last century, according to Berners-Lee and Leith, who state that connecting all young people to the internet would be relatively cheap compared to the cost of many government initiatives launched in the last year.

The Internet has been a vital utility for young people who have not been able to attend school in the last 12 months due to COVID-19, even if it is not in person. However, many young people have missed virtual learning due to lack of connectivity or devices at home.

According to Berners-Lee and Leith, there is also a need to work to protect young people when they go online.

“When young people go online, they too often face abuse, misinformation and other dangerous content, which threatens their participation and can force them to leave the platforms,” ​​they wrote.

