The great body paint of Apolonia Lapiedra that ignited her fans

The great body paint of Apolonia Lapiedra that turned her fans on | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Spanish model and actress, Apolonia Lapiedra, managed to captivate her fans with this photograph in this incredible photograph in which she modeled with a large body paint showing off bronze and shining like always.

That’s right, the pretty girl proved that her figure looks even better with a little paint and in the correct position, with which she gathered more than 30 thousand likes and hundreds of comments, where her fans congratulated her and praised her, also expressing their great love.

You may also be interested: Morenita de cacao, Apolonia Lapiedra is better than chocolate

Being an actress of adult entertainment, so many of her fans already know her without painting and they like this a lot, because they can use their imagination and enjoy its content to the fullest.

CLICK HERE TO SEE HER ATTRACTIVE PHOTO

The beautiful Spanish girl has really enjoyed the attention in her social mediaSo you will continue to create this type of engaging content and will not stop making your fans enjoy as soon as possible.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Whether in her films already recorded or in the next to be produced, Apolonia Lapiedra loves that you can explore, meet and have an excellent time with her or inspired by her, something that is also a pleasure for her.

In Show News we will be rescuing her best publications and news, so that you do not miss them and continue enjoying her beauty and cute personality.