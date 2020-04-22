Will global warming destroy the Great Barrier Reef? During the austral summer, which has just ended, the latter experienced its worst episode of coral bleaching, a phenomenon due to the rise in temperatures, and which threatens the very survival of this Australian jewel classified in the World Heritage, researchers announced on Tuesday.

Professor Terry Hughes of James Cook University, based in Townsville, in northeastern Queensland, announced after a major study last month that the package stretching over 2300 km had due to record water temperatures experienced a new episode of bleaching, the third in five years.

The sea is getting hotter

Whitening is a wasting phenomenon which results in discoloration. It is due to the rise in water temperature, which leads to the expulsion of symbiotic algae which give the coral its color and its nutrients.

Reefs can recover if the water cools, but they can also die if the phenomenon persists.

“We surveyed 1,036 reefs from the air in the second half of March to measure the extent and severity of coral bleaching across the Great Barrier Reef,” he said. “For the first time, severe bleaching phenomena have been observed in the three major regions of the Great Barrier Reef, the north, the center and large portions of the southern sector.”

Water temperatures in the Great Barrier Reef region were the highest in February since the surveys began in 1900.

Conservative government singled out

The Great Barrier Reef, listed as World Heritage since 1981, is an important source of income for the Australian tourism sector. The entire 345,000 square kilometers had barely avoided being placed by Unesco on its list of sites in danger in 2015.

The Barrier is also threatened by agricultural runoff, by economic development and by the purple acanthaster, a starfish devouring corals.

The north of this ecosystem had already undergone two unprecedented episodes of coral bleaching in 2016 and 2017 and Australia had reviewed the outlook for this complex last year, now considering them as “very bad”.

Scott Morrison’s Conservative government is accused of dragging its feet in the fight against global warming so as not to sacrifice the lucrative coal industry that employs thousands of Australians.

First episode in 1998

The first episode of coral bleaching was observed on the Great Barrier Reef in 1998. But the continuous rise in temperatures caused by global warming has increased the frequency of the occurrence of this devastating phenomenon.

Morgan Pratchett, a professor at James Cook University, said that after the aerial reconnaissance, underwater studies would be conducted to assess the health of the reefs.