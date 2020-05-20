Bitcoin follows outperforming major US bank stocks so far in 2020, despite having seen a massive sale in mid-March. Ryan Selkis, founder of cryptocurrency analytics data provider Messari, highlighted in his tweet on Monday he contrasted the fortunes of Bitcoin and that of the main US banks. While the stocks of companies like Citi, JPMorgan, Bank of America and Wells Fargo remain in the red, Bitcoin is up 37% so far this year.

The “Pomp trade” having an epic year. “Long bitcoin, short the bankers” cc: @APompliano pic.twitter.com/YlCSLkT2pf – Ryan Selkis (@twobitidiot)

May 18, 2020

According to the data, Bitcoin surpassed JPMorgan by about 300% (negative 37.2%, best batch performance). Although both assets fell sharply in mid-March (Black Thursday), Bitcoin price continues to recover. However, in the case of bank stocks, price performance has been declining since the beginning of the year. US banks, like many of their major finance counterparts, have historically been anti-crypto. In 2019, Wells Fargo sparked outrage on Twitter for refusing to allow customers to buy cryptocurrencies..

Wells Fargo is the worst of the four banks shown by Messari. Berkshire Hathaway, owned by billionaire and staunch Bitcoin critic Warren Buffett, has been holding back his stake in the bank.. In fact, a regulatory file issued by the company on Friday showed a large reduction in Berkshire’s stake in major US banks.

There are many Argentines who are interested in cryptocurrencies to try to escape the weight and even to dollarize. Cryptocurrencies for some time now have been a viable alternative to access alternative values ​​of the peso and that are not as tightly regulated as the purchase of foreign currency. According to a recent study by the Center for the Governance of Change (CGC) of IE University, in Spain, 79% of the Argentineans surveyed would be willing to acquire a digital currency. According to the work, citizens of countries with less social confidence in central banks would be more willing to accept new digital currencies issued by alternative institutions.

Look also

The Agency for Access to Public Information did it after the firm refused a user access to their own personal data. The company’s response.

Apparently, neither halving managed to reduce the fundamentals of Bitcoin and it seems that the cryptocurrency is shaping up strongly in the framework of the Covid-19 pandemic.