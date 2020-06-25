The Great American Bash would be back in weekly show format for next week on NXT.

During this week’s show of WWE NXT it has been announced that next week’s show will bring back to The Great American Bash. TGAB was a pay-per-view that was on the calendar of WWE between the years 2004 and 2008 during the month of July. In 2009 WWE decided to have its last edition and modifying its name to that of “The Bash”. However, before reaching WWE, this pay-per-view was on the calendar of the now extinct WCW.

Before giving the announcement, WWE announced three new bouts to NXT The Great American Bash throughout the show:

Strap match: Dexter Lumis vs Roderick Strong

Fatal 4 Way match to determine the next WWE NXT Women’s Championship contender: Mia Yim vs Candice LeRAE vs Tegan Nox vs Dakota Kai

Mixed disadvantage 2 vs 1: Rhea Ripley vs Aliyah and Robert Stone

The first combat involving Dexter Lumis and Roderick Strong It comes from the first meeting they had during this week’s show. The combat ended with the victory of Dexter Lumis via count-out because Roderick Strong she was afraid to face him. Therefore, the stipulation of Strap match going to prevent Roderick abandon combat. Upon viewing this announcement, the Fatal 4 Way was also confirmed to determine the next opponent of Io Shirai in the orbit of the women’s championship WWE NXT. And finally, Rhea Ripley decided to accept the fight he proposed William Regal after defeating Aliyah.

It should be noted that in two weeks we will also have another very important match. Adam Cole will face Keith Lee in combat Winner Takes All where both fighters will put their championships on the line. On the one hand, Adam will put your title of NXT and on the other, Keith Lee its North American championship.

